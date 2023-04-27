Shelving Inc. Opens Applications for 2023 Business Scholarship

Scholarship to award three students with $3,000, $2,000 or $1,000 towards college education

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelving Inc., a second-generation family-owned provider of industrial, commercial, and residential shelving and storage solutions, opened applications for its nineth annual Shelving.com Business Scholarship contest on Monday, April 24. The scholarships will be awarded to three eligible Michigan residents currently pursuing a major in business or business-related field of study. One student will receive a $3,000 first place scholarship—with $2,000 going to the runner-up and $1,000 to the second runner-up. Shelving Inc. President Michael Schodowski made the announcement.

The 2023 Shelving.com Business Scholarship is now open. Apply today for your chance to win up to $3,000 in scholarship funds.

"Given that we are a family-owned business, we are honored to give back to the youth of our community and aim to do our part in assisting students during their academic journey," said Schodowski. "In the nine years we have run this annual scholarship, we have been incredibly impressed by the motivation and hardwork displayed by students who utilize their degree to make a positive difference in their community. We are eager to again review the applications of the deserving students that apply this year."

The scholarship will be accepting applications from Michigan residents who are presently attending an accredited university or college, or high school seniors currently enrolled or planning to enroll in college beginning no later than the Fall 2023 semester. Those interested in applying must be pursuing a major in business or a business-related field of study, have a minimum 2.8 cumulative GPA, and submit a copy of their transcript, resume, and essay. If not presently attending a college or university, proof of college enrollment is required. Michigan residents are eligible if attending an accredited college or university outside of the state.

Business, human resources, finance, strategic design and management are some of the fields past scholarship recipients have studied. The scholarship application closes for entries on July 6, 2023 at 11:59pm EST. Winners will be announced on July 24, 2023.

Shelving Inc. continues to give back to the community by way of student scholarships, fundraisers, and donations to organizations such as the Capuchin Ministries, Humble Design and Friends of Foster Kids. To apply for the scholarship, please visit https://www.shelving.com/Shelving-com-Business-Scholarship-Application-s/2053.htm.

Family-owned since 1960, Shelving Inc. is southeast Michigan's premier provider of shelving and storage solutions. No matter the industry or storage problem, Shelving Inc. has the knowledge and experience to craft and install custom solutions that rectify even the most challenging space and storage issues. For more information, visit www.shelving.com or www.theshelvingstore.com.

CONTACT: Amy Swanson

248.872.1220

[email protected]

SOURCE Shelving Inc.