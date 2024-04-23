Shelving Inc. Opens Applications for 2024 Business Scholarship

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelving Inc., a family-owned provider of storage solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential spaces, is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated tenth annual Shelving.com Business Scholarship contest on Monday, April 22. This coveted scholarship opportunity is open to hard working Michigan residents who are actively pursuing a major in a business-related field of study. Showcasing its commitment to supporting education, Shelving Inc. is proud to offer the largest prize amounts yet, with a $4,000 first place scholarship, $2,500 second place scholarship, and $1,500 for the second runner-up. President of Shelving Inc., Michael Schodowski, made the official announcement.

The 2024 Shelving.com Business Scholarship is now open through July 4, 2024.

"As a family-owned business in Michigan, we feel honored to be able to support the students of our community in their academic journey," said Schodowski. "Given the rising costs of living, we made the decision to increase this year's prize amounts to allow for further impact. Throughout the ten years of running this scholarship, we have been consistently amazed by the unwavering determination and dedication shown by students who harness their degrees to create a tangible positive impact within their area."

The scholarship program welcomes applications from Michigan residents who are currently enrolled in an accredited university or college, as well as high school seniors who have already enrolled or intend to enroll in college no later than the Fall 2024 semester. Eligible candidates should be pursuing a major in business or a related field of study, maintaining a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.8. To apply, applicants must submit a copy of their transcript, resume, and an essay that showcases their passion and commitment. Michigan residents who are attending an accredited college or university outside of the state are eligible to apply. Past scholarship recipients have pursued diverse fields of study, including business, human resources, finance, strategic design, and management. The application period for the scholarship closes on July 4, 2024, at 11:59pm EST. The winners of the scholarship will be officially announced on July 22, 2024.

Shelving Inc. maintains a strong commitment to giving back to their community, not only through this esteemed scholarship program but also through various fundraising initiatives and meaningful donations to local organizations. To take advantage of this opportunity and apply for the Shelving.com Business Scholarship, candidates are encouraged to visit our website at https://www.shelving.com/Shelving-com-Business-Scholarship-Application-s/2053.htm.

Media Contact:

Amy Swanson

248-872-1220

[email protected]

SOURCE Shelving Inc.