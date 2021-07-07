ShemarooMe is all set to revolutionize the way Indian Diaspora is being entertained in the US

MUMBAI, India, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Within just a few years of its launch, ShemarooMe, the OTT platform from the house of Shemaroo Entertainment, has established itself as one of the leading players in India and after careful due diligence and research feels that it could best serve the Indian diaspora by expanding their global footprint. ShemarooMe is therefore all set to entrench into the US market with its robust and diverse content offering spread across Bollywood, regional (Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, and Bengali), and devotional.

ShemarooMe has gained a huge fan following among Bollywood fans by releasing one Bollywood film every week, a commitment it has delivered on consistently. The brand recently conducted detailed research and found gaps in the Gujarati content space. To bridge these and take Gujarati entertainment a notch higher, the brand recently expanded its Gujarati content offering with the promise of new content every week. This initiative has met with a remarkable response from Gujarati audiences all over the world.

Keeping up with its promise, ShemarooMe lately released its Gujarati movie, 'Swagatam', which made it the first OTT platform to offer the digital-first Gujarati movie to be released before it hit the theatres. This was followed by two original web series, 'Vaat Vaat Ma', a romantic tragedy and a high drama political thriller, 'Kshadyantra', that are entertaining Gujarati audiences across all age groups. With many more such releases in the pipeline, ShemarooMe has opened up newer avenues not only for its audiences but also for its advertisers and partners.

Commenting on this, Mr. Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., explained, "Within just a couple of years, ShemarooMe has expanded beyond geographies and has been winning hearts of the Indian diaspora living in the US and other countries through its robust content offering. The overwhelming response and the love along with the customer feedback we have received over the years, has helped us design our offering accordingly. With our recent expansion of the category in Gujarati, we have beefed up our content line-up even further and are sure to satiate the content craving of every Gujarati living in the US."

Mr. Gada, added, "This will also enable our advertisers and partners to have a wider and more targeted reach. As a next step and a natural progression of our strategy, we will be expanding our broadcasting channels in the US."

The OTT platform has lined up a plethora of new content and is all set to woo the American Gujarati audiences with an entertaining mix of originals, nataks, Blockbuster movies, along with 500+ Gujarati titles, and popular shows offering a daily dose of entertainment to the entire family.

About ShemarooMe:

ShemarooMe is the over-the-top (OTT) video streaming app of Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, India's leading content powerhouse. Consumers can download the ShemarooMe OTT app from Google Play, iOS App store and http://shemaroome.com/

