Shenandoah Growers Awarded Sunless Production System of the Year Honors by AgTech BreakThrough Awards

ROCKINGHAM, Va., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Growers, Inc., the nation's most commercially advanced indoor agriculture company, announced today it has been awarded 'Sunless Production System of the Year' in the 2021 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards program is conducted by AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AgTech market today.

As part of Shenandoah Growers' Biofarms, the company has developed and implemented a proprietary bioponic growing process that not only mimics nature but enhances it with carefully controlled light spectrum and exposure timing as well as temperatures, humidity and water regimen. These technology and biology platforms have enabled the production of fresh, indoor-grown produce that truly delivers on the company's four key promises: organic, sustainable, affordable and accessible.

"At Shenandoah Growers, we're humbled to receive this award from AgTech Breakthrough as a recognition of our deep committment to our 'biology first, technology to scale' philosophy," said Ulf Jönsson, Shenandoah Growers' Chief Technology Officer. "Our LED-powered indoor bioponic growing platform increases yields while reducing waste and environmental impact, enabling us to provide consumers with fresh, sustainable and affordable indoor-grown produce and leafy greens."

As the most commercially advanced indoor producer in the United States, Shenandoah growers has focused its R&D efforts over the past 10+ years on how to scale organic indoor food production to meet growing consumer demand for fresh and affordable organic produce. With superior unit economics, capital efficiency, market reach and product offerings, Shenandoah Growers – already the nation's leading supplier of fresh herbs – is poised to break a long-standing market compromise by delivering affordable USDA certified organic produce, grown indoors and in soil, at scale.

The mission of the AgTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation in a range of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) based agricultural technologies, farm management, indoor farming, food quality, data analytics and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from all over the world.

"Plants rely on sunlight to feed and grow through photosynthesis, but with growing demand for fresh and affordable products and climate change is making it difficult for farmers around the world, we can no longer solely rely on business as usual food production techniques" said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AgTech Breakthrough Awards. "Congratulations to Shenandoah Growers for winning the 'Sunless Production System of the Year' award. By leveraging cutting-edge science and technological innovation, the company is delivering produce year-round - all while conserving natural resources and reducing planetary impact."

About Shenandoah Growers, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Shenandoah Growers is the leading grower and marketer of fresh organic culinary herbs in the United States, providing sustainable, USDA certified organic, regionally grown produce to retailers coast-to-coast. The Rockingham, Virginia-based company has developed the nation's largest commercial indoor organic growing systems and continues to redefine how to bring fresh, organic, and sustainably farmed produce to market – operating across a nationally integrated platform of farms, production, and logistics facilities. For more information, please visit www.shenandoahgrowers.com .

Under the THAT'S TASTY® BRAND, Shenandoah Growers provides USDA organic, non-GMO, regionally grown, and sustainably farmed fresh culinary herbs and greens. Launched in 2017, the THAT'S TASTY BRAND offers consumers ways to add Pure Organic Flavor™ to their everyday cooking by offering a full line of products including living organic herb plants, fresh cut herbs, herb purees, lettuces and microgreens. www.thatstasty.com.

About AgTech Breakthrough Awards

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural technologies, services, companies and products. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, automation, IoT and robotics, food quality, analytics and more. For more information visit www.AgTechBreakthrough.com.

