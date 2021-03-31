Shenandoah Growers, Nation's Largest Certified Organic Indoor Farming Company, Adds Cameron Geiger to Leadership Team

ROCKINGHAM, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Growers, Inc., the nation's leading and largest certified organic indoor farming company with products available in most major retailers across the U.S., today announced Cameron Geiger as Chief Operating Officer as the company enters its next phase of transformational growth. Geiger will report to Shenandoah Growers President Phillip Karp and serve on the company's Executive Leadership Team.



Geiger, a seasoned supply chain expert, has served in a variety of operational and executive leadership roles at public and private companies focused on automation, innovation, and technology in both the U.S. and abroad. Key roles prior to joining Shenandoah Growers include serving as senior vice president, supply chain services at Walmart U.S. and Chief Information Officer at Walmart International. Geiger is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.



"Cameron's wealth of experience managing and continuing to evolve one of the most complex and diverse supply chains in the world, day in and day out, and his reputation for transformational, technology-driven leadership, is an exciting addition to the Shenandoah Growers team," said Phillip Karp, President, Shenandoah Growers.



"I'm excited to join the team at Shenandoah Growers, which has a 30-year history of delivering food consumers can feel good about, nationwide, and at price points that make these products widely accessible," said Geiger. "I am committed to helping ensure our company is well-positioned to meet booming demand efficiently and at scale, as the marketplace continues to trend towards healthy, flavorful, fresh food with a strong sustainability profile."

Geiger joins Shenandoah Growers, a leading supplier of organic culinary herbs, purees, and leafy greens nationwide, during a period of accelerating growth for the company.

With an unbroken record of growth extending more than 25 years, Shenandoah Growers has delivered a 25 percent compound annual growth rate across its full business, including its THAT'S TASTY® BRAND of in-store, fresh organic consumer products.

The only large-scale, USDA certified organic, soil-based, indoor growing system in the United States, Shenandoah Growers has 12 operating facilities including growing, packing, and logistics located nationwide, and currently delivers organic, local produce sold in over 18,000 retail stores every day. The company has developed and implemented a proven, proprietary indoor growing system that delivers fresh organic produce at comparable prices to conventional alternatives for consumers across the country. Additionally, Shenandoah Growers is currently expanding its latest Generation 3 indoor Biofarms, adding an additional 10 million pounds of USDA certified organic production over the next three years for its growing national customer base.

The company also recently announced significant expansion of its transportation fleet with 15 new, dual temperature trailers in response to increased demand from its retail partners and customers for its contract LTL services offering. These refrigerated LTL logistics services allow Shenandoah Growers to improve logistical costs and more precisely control the temperature of products during delivery, ensuring the freshest products possible to its retail customers.

About Shenandoah Growers, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Shenandoah Growers is the leading grower and marketer of fresh organic culinary herbs in the United States, providing sustainable, USDA certified organic, regionally grown produce to retailers coast-to-coast. The Rockingham, Virginia-based company has developed the nation's largest commercial indoor organic growing systems and continues to redefine how to bring fresh, organic, and sustainably farmed produce to market – operating across a nationally integrated platform of farms, production, and logistics facilities. For more information, please visit www.shenandoahgrowers.com .

Under the THAT'S TASTY® BRAND, Shenandoah Growers provides USDA organic, non-GMO, regionally grown, and sustainably farmed fresh culinary herbs and greens. Launched in 2017, the THAT'S TASTY BRAND offers consumers ways to add Pure Organic Flavor™ to their everyday cooking by offering a full line of products including living organic herb plants, fresh cut herbs, herb purees, lettuces and microgreens. www.thatstasty.com.

