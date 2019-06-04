Shenandoah Growers Opens New Expanded Production Facility and NextGen BioFarm in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Ga., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Growers, Inc., an innovative indoor bioponic growing technology company, announced today the opening of a new expanded production facility in Jefferson, Georgia. The facility will pack, ship and grow fresh, certified organic herbs to meet local demand, expand Shenandoah Growers' living organic product line and improve delivery logistics in the Southeast region.

The 62,400-square-foot facility is one of Shenandoah Growers' latest NextGen Indoor BioFarms, which is a vertical, soil-based and technology-enabled production facility. It will serve as a pack and ship facility, with plans to expand operations to include growing capabilities in the fall. Once fully operational, the new facility will utilize Shenandoah Growers' NextGen climate controls, an LED nursery and germination chamber, and advanced checkweighers to weigh product before it's packed, increasing efficiency and safety throughout the entire process.

"As Shenandoah Growers expands operations across the country, we're implementing cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of our 23,000 retail partners nationwide," said Jimi Farrell, regional vice president of operations. "This newest facility in Jefferson is an important step toward our goal of bringing 80 percent of growing operations indoors, allowing us to grow, pack and ship high-quality, fresh, organic product for consumers year-round."

The NextGen Indoor BioFarm will employ more than 120 team members to maintain facility operations, more than doubling the current number of Shenandoah Growers' employees in the region. The Jefferson production facility began operations on May 20 under the leadership of Patrick Guzzo, General Manager at Shenandoah Growers and will serve retailers in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Louisiana.

For more information, please visit www.shenandoahgrowers.com.

About Shenandoah Growers, Inc.

The Rockingham, Virginia-based company pioneered the world's largest indoor organic bioponic growing system and continues to redefine how to bring organic, sustainable, produce to market—operating across a nationally integrated platform of farms, production facilities and logistics nationwide. With over 30 years of experience, Shenandoah Growers grows and markets fresh organic culinary herbs in the United States, providing sustainable, USDA organic, regionally grown products to retailers coast-to-coast.

Under the THAT'S TASTY® BRAND, Shenandoah Growers provides USDA organic, non-GMO, regionally grown, and sustainably farmed fresh culinary herbs. Launched in 2017, the THAT'S TASTY BRAND offers consumers ways to add Easy, Ridiculous Flavor™ to their everyday cooking by offering a full line of products including living organic herb plants, fresh cut herbs, lettuce, microgreens and NEW Stir-In Purees.

