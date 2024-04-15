Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Announces Rebranding of Horizon Telcom to Glo Fiber

EDINBURG, Va., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced the rebranding of Horizon Telcom ("Horizon") to Glo Fiber. Horizon was acquired by Shentel in April 2024 and provides fiber optic broadband services to commercial customers in Ohio and adjacent sates and residential customers in the markets of Chillicothe, Circleville, Lancaster, and Washington Courthouse, Ohio.

As a leading residential broadband internet provider, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to their competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt, superior local customer service

As a leading commercial fiber provider, Glo Fiber Business offers advanced data and voice services to enterprise customers, educational institutions, small businesses, and wholesale customers. Services include dedicated internet access and high-speed Ethernet with speeds up to 100 Gbps, dark fiber leasing, and managed network and security solutions.

"Glo Fiber and Glo Fiber Business have earned a strong reputation for providing superior local customer service and dependable broadband network solutions across our Mid-Atlantic markets. We are excited to bring our brand, network reliability, and customer focus to our new service areas in Ohio," said Ed McKay, Shentel's Chief Operating Officer.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to approximately 250,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Glo Fiber Business

Glo Fiber Business provides advanced data and voice services for businesses, municipalities and educational institutions via a MEF-certified network with approximately 15,400 route miles of fiber. Services include fiber-optic connectivity, dedicated internet access, hosted voice solutions, managed services and network security options that are customized to meet customers' needs. As part of Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN), Glo Fiber Business delivers cost-effective, reliable internet and data solutions to commercial customers of all sizes in OH, IN, PA, VA, WV, MD, and KY.

About Shentel

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in seven contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with approximately 15,400 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

