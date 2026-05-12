ShengShu Technology Unveils Vidu Claw, the AI CMO That Turns a Single Brief Into a Finished Ad

With the world's first Video Plan, powered by Vidu Q3, Vidu Claw creates complete ad campaigns from a single goal - no complex workflow, no per-tool pricing

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShengShu Technology today unveils Vidu Claw, the first step toward building the AI CMO, starting from video. More than just a production tool, Vidu Claw acts as a genuine creative partner that integrates into marketing operations to plan campaigns and produce content. It delivers the strategic oversight of a world-class executive without the traditional constraints of human bandwidth, working hours, or production budgets.

To function as a true AI CMO, Vidu Claw combines two complementary skill sets. Vidu Skills drives the creative production layer, image generation, video synthesis, and cinematic consistency, powered by the proprietary Vidu Q3 model. Marketing Skills covers the strategic layer, integrating specialized capabilities such as trend analysis, scripting, and performance optimisation. Together, they form a complete pipeline that transforms a single brief into a ready-to-use advertisement, from first insight to final frame, with no manual handoffs.

The World's First Video Plan: Results, Not Credits

Despite rapid advances in generative AI, complete video production remains fragmented, expensive, and fundamentally opaque. Most "all-in-one" platforms are merely aggregators, routing tasks through third-party models and passing compounding costs to users as hidden credit charges that can quickly spiral into tens of thousands. This "aggregator tax" has shifted the barrier from production skill to unpredictable billing. Vidu Claw was built to shatter this ceiling, introducing the world's first Video Plan, a results-driven subscription that delivers finished ads. It charges complete advertising output rather than tool access or generation credits.

The result is a complete and high-quality advertisement, brands know exactly what they are paying for before they pay for it, and the bill, when it arrives, matches the price that was promised. Rather than absorbing the cost of every failed generation attempt and every revision cycle within a depleting credit balance, Video Plan users pay for results. It is a fundamental reframing of how advertising production is priced and a direct structural challenge to every other platform in the market.

One Brief. One Ad. Complete Video Production Without Complexity.

Built on the open-source OpenClaw framework and powered by Vidu Q3, Vidu Claw is available directly within the Vidu platform, giving users zero-setup access to full-workflow marketing automation. Starting with a simple prompt or marketing objective, users can generate planning, scripting, storyboarding, asset creation, and platform-ready video output within a single system.

That simplicity is made possible by the platform underneath it. Unlike aggregator tools that route requests through a patchwork of third-party models, Vidu Claw generates every frame of video natively through Vidu Q3. Operating directly on the Vidu platform also gives users access to the Vidu Skills system, a library of thousands of specialised AI video and marketing capabilities designed for professional advertising and content production. These purpose-built skills support a wide range of creative scenarios, from social video automation and script-to-video creation to AI avatars, text-to-video, and faceless video workflows. The system is also open and extensible, allowing teams to integrate Vidu Skills into existing workflows through OpenClaw, Claude Code, and other compatible agent environments.

The latest generation of Vidu Q3 represents a significant leap in both speed and accessibility. Available in two different modes, Flash Mode delivers 10-second 1080P clips in just 80 to 150 seconds, up to five times faster than industry speed benchmarks. The more complex Cinematic Mode produces a 10-second clip five minutes faster than the market average, and renders 720P videos in as little as one minute. By slashing wait times and reducing the cost of a one-hour production by up to $1,450, Vidu Q3 allows teams to focus on scaling creative output rather than managing render queues.

In practice, this means a user can move from idea to finished ad with almost no operational complexity. A brief as simple as "Create a short-form ad for a running shoe targeting young women on Instagram" is enough for Vidu Claw to generate the creative concept, script, storyboard, visuals, voiceover, music, and final video. Wherever a user can send a message, they can produce a professional advertisement.

This native platform advantage translates into a new set of production economics for AI video:

On cost: Vidu Claw brings visual quality, cinematic language, and creative packaging previously reserved for large-budget campaigns within reach of brands of any size, reducing the total cost of a complete advertising video to approximately 1% of traditional production.

Vidu Claw brings visual quality, cinematic language, and creative packaging previously reserved for large-budget campaigns within reach of brands of any size, reducing the total cost of a complete advertising video to approximately 1% of traditional production. On speed: The full production pipeline is compressed into a single automated workflow that can be completed in under a day. For high-demand assets such as social ads and e-commerce videos, what once required days of coordination becomes a same-day deliverable.

The full production pipeline is compressed into a single automated workflow that can be completed in under a day. For high-demand assets such as social ads and e-commerce videos, what once required days of coordination becomes a same-day deliverable. On scale: By eliminating the credit passthrough costs that make volume uneconomical on aggregator platforms, Vidu Claw allows teams to produce and iterate at a previously prohibitive scale. Instead of investing in one hero asset and hoping it converts, marketers can generate, deploy, and A/B test multiple creative variations in the time it once took to produce one.

Full-Workflow Marketing Automation

Beyond mere production, Vidu Claw functions as a 24/7 AI CMO, it automates the entire marketing workflow, from strategic planning through to final content delivery. At its core is the Marketing Skills orchestration layer, integrating tens of thousands of specialised marketing capabilities across the full production pipeline, including trend analysis and insights, marketing script generation, storyboarding and shot design, asset generation (visuals, background music, video synthesis), social media creatives and copywriting, performance tracking and analytics, and document generation (PPT, DOC, reports).

This flexible intelligent orchestration layer dynamically selects the most suitable models and resources for each objective. Vidu Claw moves AI from a passive assistant to a core creative teammate, enabling brands to scale their marketing operations with unprecedented speed and data-driven precision.

A New Standard For Marketing Infrastructure

The launch of Vidu Claw marks a fundamental shift in how AI participates in real-world production. It does more than lower the barrier to content creation, but it redefines how marketing work gets done. By understanding goals, autonomously breaking down tasks, and executing them end to end, AI moves from a passive tool into an always-on creative teammate for brands and marketers of every size

Vidu Claw is available now at https://www.vidu.com/vidu-claw

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About ShengShu Technology

Founded in 2023, ShengShu Technology is the world's first general world model company dedicated to unifying the digital and physical worlds. Built around World Foundation Models (WFMs), the company has developed Vidu, a multimodal model for the digital world designed to generate temporally consistent content and enable interactive experiences, advancing the intelligent evolution of content creation. In the physical world, ShengShu Technology has launched Motubrain, a World Action Model that integrates perception, prediction, and action, accelerating the development of embodied intelligence toward general-purpose robotic agents.

SOURCE ShengShu Technology