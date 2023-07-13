"Shenhe Elements" of Shenyang's Cultural Tourism Industry Gain Popularity in Hong Kong

The Publicity Department of Shenhe District

13 Jul, 2023

SHENYANG, China, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the recent event of "Celebrating Hong Kong's Return to the Motherland" held at Victoria Park, Hong Kong, the "Shenhe Elements" of the cultural tourism industry of Shenhe District, Shenyang City, Liaoning Province, attracted significant attention.

"Shenhe Elements" of Shenyang's cultural tourism industry gain popularity in Hong Kong.
From June 30 to July 2 this year, to celebrate the 26th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, Hong Kong Celebrations Association organized the event of Celebration at Victoria Park. During the event, intangible cultural heritage projects from Shenhe District, such as sugar figures, pyrography, and fruit pit carving, vividly showcased the distinguished characteristics of the "historic city with ancient charm" of Shenhe District. Local residents showed great affection and enthusiasm for the "Shenhe Elements", according to the Publicity Department of Shenhe District.

Shenhe District, located in the central area of Shenyang, stands out with its strong "soft" and "hard" power in the cultural tourism industry. It boasts cultural tourism development carriers such as the Shenyang Palace Museum, Shenyang Middle Street, and Shengjing Grand Theater, and serves as a concentration zone of historical and cultural heritage in Northeast China. Moreover, it functions as a regional cultural and creative center, a national cultural export base, and a comprehensive pilot zone for expanding the opening up of the national service industry.

In the future, Shenhe District will make every effort to promote Shenyang Middle Street as a hundred-billion-level business district, connecting surrounding streets and alleys, collaborating with top commercial real estate developers, introducing leading commercial complexes, and creating distinctive themed street blocks such as the Northeastern slow living and leisure district and the high-end luxury district with various treasures. By relying on open spaces and alleys and introducing immersive interactive experiences such as Han Chinese Clothing street snaps, themed performances, and cultural and creative markets, it aims to build a model for the revival of the ancient city and lead the development of the cultural tourism industry in Northeast China.

"Shenhe Elements" of Shenyang's cultural tourism industry gain popularity in Hong Kong.

Los "Elementos Shenhe" de la industria del turismo cultural de Shenyang ganan popularidad en Hong Kong

