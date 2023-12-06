Shenkman Law to Host Webinar that Highlights Practical Steps for Practitioners to Address the Filings Required Under the Corporate Transparency Act

Founder and CEO of FinCEN REPORT, Jonathan B. Wilson, will be speaking at a Shenkman Law webinar on December 18, 2023, to discuss how lawyers, accountants, and other advisors can address the CTA compliance process.

ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FinCEN REPORT, a beneficial ownership information filing company, is teaming up with Shenkman Law to inform legal professionals of the Corporate Transparency Act's (CTA) requirements related to estate planning devices. The CTA is set to take effect on January 1, 2024.

"Estate planning devices, like trusts and family limited partnerships, often own interests in reporting companies that are covered by the CTA," said Wilson. "Advisors and professionals involved in the estate planning process need to understand how to navigate the law's requirements," he added.

TRUST & ESTATE PLANNING WEBINAR
It's Time to Gear Up for the Corporate Transparency Act

Join the Shenkman Law webinar to discuss the practical considerations trust and estate planning advisors need to know to help clients process their required filings and amendments.

Date: Dec. 18, 2023
Time: 4 p.m. EST

"Given Jonathan's experience and his expertise around the Corporate Transparency Act, we are delighted to have him speak at our webinar," said Martin Shenkman, founder of Shenkman Law.

This webinar will go beyond summarizing the new law's requirements. It will give practical steps and guidance on how to actually file. The presenters will also provide the audience with model memoranda, corporate governance agreements, engagement letters, and document checklists that will help them integrate the CTA's requirements into their law practice. 

To learn more about FinCEN REPORT's beneficial ownership information filing services, please visit https://fincenreport.com/. To schedule an interview with CEO Jonathan B. Wilson, please email [email protected] or call (404)-644-2779.

ABOUT FinCEN REPORT
FinCEN REPORT is an online filing service for reporting companies that must file beneficial ownership reports under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) beginning January 1, 2024. This patent-pending Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tool is especially designed for business owners, and the professionals that manage their compliance, to meet these legal requirements. To learn more, visit fincenreport.com.

