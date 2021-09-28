Shentel Expands its Beam Internet Service to New Canton, Virginia and Ruckersville, Virginia

EDINBURG, Va., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced the expansion of high-speed Internet access to homes in Buckingham and Greene Counties through Beam, its new fixed wireless broadband service. This expansion will benefit over 1,000 households and is part of a larger expansion that has already made service available to over 22,000 households this year.

In New Canton, Virginia, an estimated 6-mile coverage radius is being broadcast from a communications tower located at 25290 N. James Madison Highway, providing coverage to over 300 households.

In Ruckersville, Virginia, an estimated 6-mile coverage radius is being broadcast from a communications tower located at 580 Carpenters Mill Road providing coverage to over 600 households.

Beam Internet targets rural, less densely populated areas of Shentel's footprint during a time when reliable, high-speed Internet has become more critical than ever before. Beam's fixed wireless broadband service is delivered over licensed 2.5GHz and 3.5GHz mid-band spectrum and leverages 5G-ready LTE technology, local communications towers, small cell sites, and Shentel's extensive regional fiber optic network. Beam offers download speeds up to 100 Mbps, and prices start at $60 per month with no hidden fees or surcharges.

"For well over a century, rural communities have been able to rely on Shentel for dependable telecommunications technology," said Dan Meenan, VP of Wireless Engineering & Construction at Shentel. "Beam Internet represents our next step in providing fast, affordable, and reliable high speed Internet to meet the telecommunications needs of unserved and underserved homes."

For more information about Beam internet, please visit www.iwantbeam.com or call (540) 534-2326.

About Beam

Beam is a fixed wireless service that brings fast, reliable, and cost-effective broadband to underserved communities by leveraging cell sites and 4G/5G ready LTE technology using exclusively licensed wireless spectrum frequencies. Beam Internet is offered by Shenandoah Telecommunications (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), who believes that everyone should have access to high quality and reliable high-speed internet, regardless of location. For more information, please visit www.iwantbeam.com

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and 223 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

