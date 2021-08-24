Shentel Expands its Glo Fiber High-Speed Fiber Optic Network to Frederick County, VA.

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), today announced the expansion of its fiber-optic network into Frederick County, VA for both residential and business customers.

Launched in 2019, Glo Fiber delivers next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access to the Virginia communities of Winchester, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Front Royal, Salem, Roanoke, and Lynchburg. The Glo Fiber network in Frederick County is already under construction and will deliver service to approximately 14,000 additional homes and businesses in the areas surrounding Winchester, the town of Stephens City, and areas surrounding Stephens City. With a belief that everyone deserves better internet, Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 7,000-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. In addition, Shentel prides itself on providing superior local customer service across all its markets including the growing list of Glo Fiber communities.

"This is an exciting time for Shentel to be expanding into this area," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "We launched our first Glo Fiber neighborhoods in Frederick County earlier this year and we will have this phase of our build completed in 2022. Shentel's mission has always been to bring reliable internet to rural communities and we are thrilled with this expansion. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the County to also expand our service beyond our immediate plans for 2022."

Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed fiber internet access along with unlimited local and long-distance phone service. Glo pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and 223 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

