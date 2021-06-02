Shentel Expands its Glo Fiber High-Speed Fiber Optic Network to Roanoke, Va.

EDINBURG, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, a service brand powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), today announced availability of its fiber-optic network in the city of Roanoke, Va, to residential and business customers.

Launched in 2019, Glo Fiber delivers next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) gigabit broadband Internet access, live streaming TV and digital home phone service to the Virginia communities of Harrisonburg, Staunton, Front Royal, Winchester, and, more recently, Salem. With a belief that everybody deserves better Internet, Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 6,800-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. In addition, Shentel prides itself on providing superior local customer service across all of its markets including the growing list of Glo Fiber communities.

"We are proud to have built the most advanced fiber network that will provide families and businesses with gigabit and symmetrical broadband," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs of Shentel. "Especially now, broadband is critical for working and learning from home. We are excited about this investment in Roanoke and being able to support the area's growing economic development."

Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical fiber high speed Internet access, streaming TV and unlimited local and long distance phone service. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Glo pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges excluding taxes.

"We welcome Shentel to Roanoke and are very excited to add their service as an option for our residents. This project adds even more depth to our growing infrastructure and we are thrilled by the investment they have made in our City," said Bob Cowell, City Manager.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

ABOUT SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable and fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; tower colocation leasing; and wireless voice and data. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service ("PCS") Affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of portions of Maryland, and Kentucky. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

