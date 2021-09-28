Shentel to Expand its Glo Fiber High-Speed Fiber-Optic Network to Hanover, PA

EDINBURG, Va., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), today announced the construction of their all-fiber network is underway in Hanover, PA, and service is expected to be available late October 2021.

Glo Fiber offers future-proof fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access to the Mid-Atlantic region. The Glo Fiber network will offer high-speed data, streaming TV, and digital phone service to over 6,000 homes and businesses in Hanover. With a belief that everybody deserves better internet, Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 7,000-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. In addition, Shentel prides itself on providing superior local customer service across all its markets including the growing list of Glo Fiber communities in Virginia and Pennsylvania.

"The growth in the area has shown a need for more reliable, but affordable internet," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "Hanover will be one of several planned locations in Pennsylvania to receive Glo Fiber services. We look forward to continuing our mission of offering reliable and affordable products to communities in need of a broadband choice."

Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed Internet access, streaming TV, and unlimited local and long-distance phone service. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick, and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Glo pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes.

"Borough Council is pleased to be part of this effort to expand options for reliable, high-speed internet service for the Hanover community," said Nan Dunford, Hanover Borough Manager.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and 223 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

