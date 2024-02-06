Shentel's Employee Volunteer Initiative Gives Back to Local Charities

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

06 Feb, 2024

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Nasdaq: SHEN), a leading provider of telecommunications services, announced today that employees volunteered more than 252 volunteer hours during the past year as part of its Employee Volunteer Initiative in 2023, making a positive impact on the communities it serves.

As part of the 2023 Employee Volunteer Initiative, Shentel employees enthusiastically supported two organizations: Habitat for Humanity and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. At Habitat for Humanity, Shentel teams collectively invested over 150 hours in constructing homes and assisting at "ReStore" locations, demonstrating its commitment to building stronger communities from the ground up. Simultaneously, just over 102 hours were dedicated to sorting and packaging food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank at various locations, contributing to the distribution of essential meals to those in need.

Shentel employees also donated $19,000 to local charities throughout its footprint in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania through a company holiday initiative called "The Big Give". These efforts helped address critical community needs and fostered positive change for the local communities.

Dara Leslie, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, emphasized the company's dedication to corporate social responsibility, stating, "Our employees share a commitment to give back to the communities in which we serve. I am incredibly proud of our new volunteer program that enables our employees to serve in their local communities. We continue to invest in upgrading our networks and our valued employees, while making a lasting impact in our communities by helping people, businesses, and nonprofit organizations."

As we reflect on the achievements of 2023, Shentel is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in 2024. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to serving and enhancing the well-being of the communities it calls home.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,300 route miles of fiber and 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

