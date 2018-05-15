Shenzhen eMeet Technology Co. Ltd. Introduces the World's First Bluetooth Speakerphone Powered by AI Technology

SHENZHEN, China, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen eMeet Technology Co. Ltd., a Chinese tech company that develops and markets high-tech conferencing devices, announces the availability of the world's first high-performance Bluetooth portable speakerphone that integrates the functionality of VoiceIA™ algorithm background noise and echo suppression, AI algorithm sound capture and automatic volume adjustment, 4 high sensitive MEMS digital microphones array, and Bluetooth 4.2 technology into a compact and portable device.

eMeet new OfficeCore M2 Conference Speakerphone powered by VoiceAI technology

Following the eMeet OfficeCore M1, the eMeet OfficeCore M2 is the most sophisticated, portable Bluetooth speakerphone available today. Featuring VoiceIA™ patent algorithm, based on AI technology DNN (Deep Neural Network), it can filter human voices and effectively suppress background noises even in a noisy environment to deliver natural two-way conversations.

While most speakerphones are equipped with single directional microphones, the eMeet M2 includes 4 high sensitive MEMS digital omnidirectional microphones array capable to pick up sound from any angles and accurately identifies human voice positions to only capture vocal sound to a distance up to 33 ft away with 12 people in one room, so the users only hear what matters most.

The eMeet M2 is unique in that it features multipoint connection that allows infinite expandability by linking together via wire as many M2 speakerphones as the user want to enjoy superior sound for the best voice collaboration.

Bringing plug-and-play and multiple connection solutions, the speakerphone can connect in seconds with virtually any smart devices and integrates seamlessly with all communication platforms via Bluetooth, the AUX port, or via USB wire. And thanks to its compact size and a built-in 2500mAh Li-ion battery, it can be easily moved anywhere to allow conference calls to take place in any available places. The battery provides 12 hours of continuous talk-time and fully recharge in only 1.5 hours.

Features and Technical Details

Size: 125 x 125 x 35 mm

Weight: 290 gr

Loudspeaker: 3W x 1 / 84dB (Powerful sound)

Touch Buttons: Yes

Bluetooth Distance: 20 meters

Bluetooth Version: V4.2, BLE

Connection Type: Bluetooth or USB cable, AUX cable

Output: 3.5mm audio output to connect loudspeaker or earphone

Sound Pickup Angle: 360° omnidirectional

Sound Pickup Radius: 8-10 meters

Microphone Array: 4 Microphone Array with AI algorithm

Algorithm: VoiceIA™ algorithm, AI algorithm, AI adaptive noise suppression

Voice Localization: AI Positioning

Launching Date:

The eMeet OfficeCore M2 will be available on Amazon in the USA, Japan, United Kingdom, and Germany on May 28, 2018.

About eMeet

Headquartered in Shenzhen, the Chinese Silicon Valley, eMeet develops and markets conferencing smart voice interface devices. The eMeet team mission is to give customers what they need for an unsurpassed call and music listening experience.

eMeet is partnered with XMOS, a fabless semiconductor company with class-leading far-field voice capture solutions and audio interface products, to provide outstanding audio experience during conference calls.

