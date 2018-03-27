Shenzhen Jewellery Fair raises the bar with customer-focused themes

Brand Village

One of these innovations is Brand Village, a venue that enables leading companies to capture the attention of a prominent audience with their latest works. Going beyond the concept of a brand as "a slogan, logo and colour scheme," Brand Village integrates new branding and product series, innovative materials and technologies, trendy and leading concepts, and inspiring business models.

"Branding has evolved over the years as communities and consumer values have shifted," said Teddy Tan, Event Manager - China Jewellery Fairs. "Through Brand Village, we aim to deliver the whole package to enable the industry to tap advanced opportunities and cultivate valuable business relationships in today's market."

The elegantly appointed Brand Village offers the perfect environment for doing business. With leading brands such as CHOW TAI FOOK T MARK, Swarovski Professional, Shanghai Laomiao Jewelry Co., Ltd., CMOY JADE, KING KAI FOOK JEWELLERY and more, visitors could – in ultimate comfort – establish partnerships, look for new brands and products, learn about leading technologies and handcrafts, witness creative design, and more importantly, get insights on trending strategic business models of the jewellery retail terminal.

"We have redesigned our exhibition spaces to cater to the visitors' growing need for convenience. Our visitors have come to expect more than just a space to appreciate displays but also a space to make business decisions," said Mr. Tan.

Designer Pavilion

Shenzhen's position as a jewellery-manufacturing hub makes the city a rich source of established and emerging talent. The Designer Pavilion showcases this expertise in cooperation with the Shenzhen Jewellery Designers Association. "This partnership has allowed us to promote individual designers in a way we could not do alone," says Mr. Tan. "This is a valuable opportunity for visitors to communicate with individual designers in Shenzhen and witness the debut of their great works and ideas."

For visitors whose mission is to discover cool, local designers, the Designer Pavilion is a must-visit affair. More than a destination, the pavilion is style event that provides an introduction to homegrown, new and new-to-you brands and concepts that one likely won't find elsewhere.

Among the prominent designers who are confirmed to participate so far are Mr. Du Ban, Mr. Hu Hui, Mr. Jaye Chan, Ms. Jiang Jingjing, Mr. Li Wei, Mr. Liu Boshuo, Ms. Tan Shasha, Ms. Wang Yuqi, Mr. Xiao Mingguo and Mr. Yang Wei.

Self-service shopping space

At the fair, doing business in the jewellery industry just got easier thanks to a jewellery self-service shopping space. Inspired by the rise of online shopping, Shenzhen Jewellery Fair is retooling the jewellery shopping experience by introducing a jewellery self-service shopping space at this year's edition. The smart shopping experience innovatively integrates technology and jewellery sales, enabling consumers to try and buy pieces of jewellery in an unmanned space. All a buyer needs to do is scan a QR code to open the door to the unmanned booth, and once inside, she can inspect or even try on the jewellery, select the product she wants and scan the QR code again to pay. The door will open after payment is done.

"Retooling the supply chain or enhancing customer shopping experience is what brands and manufacturers need to do in today's marketplace. It is what consumers now expect, and we, as fair organisers, are cognizant of that and help businesses succeed in this new environment," says Mr. Tan.

Factory visit tour

A special event for factory visit will be launched during the fair, encouraging overseas traders to know more about China's jewellery industry. There are two extraordinary factories, and visiting them would allow participants to learn more about information management, intelligent operation and advanced technology. These two factories not only cover diamond trade, design and processing, but also output customised service and create high-end franchisees and speciality stores.

More than just enhancing customer experiencing through its latest features, the Shenzhen Jewellery Fair creates the perfect forum for exchanging information and industry trends through educational workshops and networking socials. The fair runs from 19 to 22 April 2018 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. Don't miss out and pre-register at http://exhibitions.jewellerynetasia.com/szj/en-us/visiting/visitorregistration before 31 March 2018 to get your visitors badge in advance.

UBM Global Jewellery Events Calendar 2018

Exhibitions Dates Venue Mainland China China International Gold,

Jewellery & Gem Fair –

Shenzhen 19 – 22 April 2018 Shenzhen Convention &

Exhibition Center China International Gold,

Jewellery & Gem Fair –

Shanghai 7 – 10 December 2018 Shanghai World Expo

Exhibition & Convention Center Hong Kong region



June Hong Kong

Jewellery & Gem Fair 21 – 24 June 2018 Hong Kong Convention &

Exhibition Centre Asia's Fashion Jewellery &

Accessories Fair – September

Edition 12 – 15 September 2018 AsiaWorld-Expo · Hong Kong September Hong Kong

Jewellery & Gem Fair 12 – 16 September 2018 14 – 18 September 2018 AsiaWorld-Expo · Hong Kong Hong Kong Convention &

Exhibition Centre Asia's Fashion Jewellery &

Accessories Fair – March

Edition 27 February – 2 March 2019 AsiaWorld-Expo · Hong Kong Taiwan region Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair 2 – 5 November 2018 Taipei World Trade Center Japan Japan Jewellery Fair 28 – 30 August 2018 Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition

Center India Kolkata Jewellery & Gem Fair 7 – 9 April 2018 Milan Mela Complex · Kolkata Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl &

Gem Fair 22 – 24 June 2018 HICC, Novotel · Hyderabad Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair 29 September – 1 October 2018 Pragati Maidan • Delhi Gem & Jewellery India

International Exhibition 8 – 10 March 2019 Chennai Trade Centre Singapore Singapore Jewellery & Gem

Fair 26 – 29 October 2018 Marina Bay Sands Middle East Jewellery Arabia Bahrain 20 – 24 November 2018 The Bahrain International

Exhibition and Convention

Centre Turkey Istanbul Jewelry Show II 11 – 14 October 2018 CNR Expo Center · Istanbul Istanbul Jewelry Show I 21 – 24 March 2019 CNR Expo Center · Istanbul Russian Federation JUNWEX New Russian Style 23 – 27 May 2018 All-Russian Exhibition Centre ·

Moscow JUNWEX Moscow, JUNWEX

Watch 26 – 30 September 2018 All-Russian Exhibition Centre ·

Moscow JUNWEX St. Petersburg 30 January – 3 February 2019 EXPOFORUM • St. Petersburg

For exhibiting details, please contact: Sales Department, Jewellery Fairs, UBM China (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. Tel: (86) 20 8666 0158 Fax: (86) 20 8667 7120 E-mail: info-china@ubm.com For visiting details, please contact: Visitor Promotion Department, Jewellery Fairs, UBM China (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. Tel: (86) 20 8667 2808 Fax: (86) 20 8667 7120 E-mail: visitjgf-gz@ubm.com www.JewelleryNetAsia.com



About UBM Asia's jewellery fairs (www.jewellerynetasia.com)

UBM Asia, organiser of the most professional international jewellery fairs globally, offers opportunities to the world's jewellery trade. UBM Asia's jewellery fairs attract over 100,000 trade buyers and over 10,000 exhibitors from around the world. The September Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, with over 3,690 exhibitors and around 59,000 visitors, is the world's number one fine jewellery event. The June Fair is Asia's biggest mid-year international jewellery fair. UBM Asia also organises jewellery fairs in Shenzhen and Shanghai in mainland China; Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata in India; Japan; Turkey; Singapore; the Taiwan region; Bahrain in the Middle East and in Moscow and St Petersburg in the Russian Federation.

About UBM Asia (http://www.ubm.com/)



Owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange, UBM Asia is the largest events organiser in Asia, India and SE Asia. We are also the leading commercial organiser in China. Established with its headquarters in Hong Kong and subsidiary companies across Asia and in the US, UBM Asia has a strong global presence in 25 major cities with 31 offices and over 1,600 employee.

With a track record spanning over 30 years, UBM Asia operates in 11 market sectors with over 290 events, 28 targeted trade publications, 18 round-the-clock online products for over 2,000,000 quality exhibitors, visitors, conference delegates, advertisers and subscribers from all over the world. We provide a one-stop diversified global service for high-value business matching, quality market news and online trading networks.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shenzhen-jewellery-fair-raises-the-bar-with-customer-focused-themes-300620729.html

SOURCE UBM China (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd

