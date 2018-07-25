Shenzhen Municipal People's Government Welcomes Informa Global Exhibition Delegation

Other exhibition industry stakeholders also graced the conference, including Gao Lin, Director of Economic, Trade and Information Commission of Shenzhen Municipality; Sun Huaizhong, Deputy Director of Foreign Affairs, Office of Shenzhen Municipality; Lin Hanjun, Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center; and Mao Daben, Executive Vice Premier of Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center.

According to statistics, Shenzhen's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017 reached over 22 billion yuan, ranking third in China. Among the growth drivers were four major industries: Cultural and creative, high-tech, modern logistics and finance. Key emerging strategic industries are bio-chemical, new energy and e-commerce.

By September 2018, Shenzhen's private economy and commercial subjects reached 2.9814 million, accounting for 97.65 percent, of which 1.859 million were private enterprises, accounting for 96.3 percent of the city's business sector. The contribution of private enterprises to Shenzhen's economy has significantly improved. In the first three quarters of 2018, Shenzhen achieved a GDP of 1753.069 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 8.1 percent. The added value of private economy accounted for 42 percent of Shenzhen's GDP during the same period. From January to October 2018, taxes paid by private enterprises reached 357 billion yuan, an increase of 7.8 percent year-on-year, accounting for 67 percent of taxes paid by enterprises in the city.[1]

During the meeting with Informa, Wang talked about the history of Shenzhen, its major industries and the local government's overall development plan. He also emphasised the importance of the exhibition industry to private enterprises. With the support of the exhibition industry, businesses are able to explore opportunities in the global market.

Strong demand for exhibitions

Wang also underscored the robust demand for exhibitions in Shenzhen. Data from the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre showed that there is at least one exhibition held in Shenzhen every three days. Throughout the year, more than 120 exhibitions are held in Shenzhen, creating pressure on the existing convention and exhibition centre. Hence, a new Shenzhen International Convention & Exhibition Center is being built to become the largest exhibition venue in the world. When completed, it will offer 500,000 square metres of indoor exhibition and conference space. Supported by 2,000,000 sqm of planning and business infrastructure, it provides unprecedented advantages for the further development of the exhibition industry.

"Informa is the largest events organiser in the world, and China and nearby Asian countries, account for over one third of Informa's group operations. China is the fastest growing segment among our businesses and Shenzhen serves as the most strategic location to expand our events arm," Informa's McCurdy revealed.

During the meeting, McCurdy and his management team also introduced Informa Group's business in Shenzhen and talked about upcoming projects. Currently, Informa Global Exhibition runs three operating companies in Shenzhen, managing four projects. Additional projects are slated to be launched in Shenzhen.

At the end of the meeting, Wang proposed a collaboration between the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government and Informa aimed at developing Shenzhen as the leading exhibitions venue in China.

Contact

Gloria Mok

Regional Director, Corporate Marketing and Communications (Asia)

Informa Global Exhibition

Email: gloria.mok@ubm.com

Tel: +852 2516 1600

[1] Source: Shenzhen Economic Daily

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100. On June 15, 2018, Informa completed the acquisition of UBM plc to become the leading global B2B exhibitions group.

SOURCE Informa