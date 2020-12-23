Shenzhen proton therapy treatment center selects C-RAD Catalyst™ system

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C-RAD has now received the purchase order from the Belgium company Ion Beam Applications SA (IBA), regarding the supply of C-RAD's surface tracking solution for Shenzhen proton therapy center. The purchase order includes multiple Catalyst™ systems and a Sentinel™ 4DCT system including a multiyear service agreement.

In June 2020 C-RAD and IBA signed a letter of Intent for the supply of the Catalyst and Sentinel systems for this project. Since June C-RAD and IBA worked on the supplier evaluation process. The successful finalization was a pre-requisite for the purchase agreement.

Shenzhen Tumor Hospital is a member of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (CAMS). CAMS is a leading health network for cancer prevention and treatment in China, which is active in cancer research, comprehensive education and research-based prevention. C-RAD has already a Catalyst installation with a photon treatment system at the CAMS site in Beijing.

"China has a very progressive proton therapy program. We are excited to be selected vendor of choice for this prestigious project. We are looking forward to work with the CAMS team and IBA on the implementation for this first joint project in China," says Tim Thurn, CEO and President at C-RAD AB. "In proton therapy high precision and accurate patient positioning are crucial for the treatment success. Our dedicated solution for motion management within proton therapy and the cooperation with leading cancer centers supports our market leading position in China."

The order has a total net value of approximately 12 MSEK and will be recognized as order intake in the fourth quarter. The schedule for delivery and installation of the C-RAD system is expected to be set during 2021.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD (Shanghai) Medical Devices Co Ltd. In China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com.

For further information:

Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email [email protected]

This information is information that C-RAD AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 13:30 CET on December 23, 2020.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/c-rad/r/shenzhen-proton-therapy-treatment-center-selects-c-rad-catalyst--system,c3261331

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE C-RAD