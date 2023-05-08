Shep McKenney Shares Intimate and Candid Details in New Book Revealing a New Way of Using Our Brains

"Engaging memoir exploring the urgent life's work of changing one's mindset." - Booklife

DRAYDEN, Md., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In his breakthrough book, "A Life's Work, Learning to Overrule My Mindless Brain," Shep McKenney exposes an opportunity to forge a new relationship with our brains, and, in the process, understand and overcome the obstacles to our happiness.

Shep McKenney A Life’s Work, Learning to Overrule My Mindless Brain

McKenney, a serial entrepreneur, walks the reader through the search that led him to this realization, illustrated with disarmingly raw and revealing vignettes from his personal and professional life. He describes how, having attained every kind of success on the outside, he was still a mess on the inside, leading him to investigate why his brain was constantly jerking him around. Having exhausted the traditional paths of religion, philosophy and self-help books, he researched the origin of the human brain and found that it was designed for ultimate ends that are no longer our own.

That, in turn led him to think of his brain, not as a comprehensive window on the world, but as a limited tool. Just as man-made computers are limited tools, he began to use the features that helped him and avoid those that left him feeling alienated and confused. McKenney describes his brain as "an indispensable employee that refuses to stay within its job description." Yet, McKenney doesn't just describe a problem, but offers a solution in the form of a constant practice which he has developed for himself and recommends to his readers. In the end, this book is about staying in touch with the deepest and best part of yourself, transcending destructive brain noise.

With a passion to empower people to discover their own power to achieve and maintain happiness in their own lives, Shep is enthusiastic about engaging with readers and having discussions around the concepts in "A Life's Work." He is active on Goodreads, Instagram and LinkedIn, where he invites followers to ask questions, share experiences and exchange ideas. He is accepting invitations as a guest, speaker, or presenter on blogs, vlogs, radio programs, television and podcasts. "A Life's Work," published in August 2022 by Transcendent Publishing, is available in Paperback Hardcover, eBook and audiobook on Amazon and other booksellers.

Shep McKenney was born in 1941 and raised in rural Southeastern Virginia. He received his undergraduate and law degrees from William and Mary College. In four separate careers, he practiced law in Norfolk, Virginia, co-founded Guest Quarters, the first all-suite hotel chain, bought and managed The Hinckley Company, a Maine boatbuilding company, and co-founded Seakeeper, a maker of boat motion control products, retiring from active management in 2018. Shep and his wife Pat live on their farm in Southern Maryland and have four children and seven grandchildren.

