Shepherd Center and the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Help Georgians Scoot Safe

Scoot Safe's mission is to equip key stakeholders and inspire electric scooter riders to make safer riding choices that will keep them from bruising their peach! The goal is to accomplish this mission by addressing the following critical electric-scooter safety concerns via digital media:

First-time e-scooter rider education

Helmet use

Drinking and riding

Speeding

"The lack of helmet use by scooter riders is a big problem here in Georgia. Through key partnerships, Scoot Safe will deliver safety messages to riders where they will be sure to see them – within scooter apps and on YouTube. Our goal is to make our streets safer for all without sacrificing the fun of riding electric scooters," said Emma Harrington, Director of Injury Prevention and Education Services at Shepherd Center.

Shepherd Center was awarded a year-long grant by the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to facilitate the Scoot Safe electric scooter injury prevention campaign. Shepherd Center partnered with Atlanta-based marketing agency, NeoLuxe Marketing, to help develop and roll out the Scoot Safe digital media campaign.

Visit ScootSafeGA.com for more information about Scoot Safe.

Scoot safe, Georgia. Don't bruise your peach!

