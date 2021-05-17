Shepherd Center and the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Help Georgians Scoot Safe
May 17, 2021, 10:24 ET
ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric scooter usage is steadily increasing in Georgia. Micromobility's increased popularity in urban areas and on college campuses makes safety awareness and education even more important. But how will scooter operators, riders, and cities make scooting and micromobility a safer experience for all? This is where the Scoot Safe campaign will play an important role in connecting operators, city and school administrators, health professionals and innovators in safety and micromobility for the benefit of riders – with the top benefits being injury prevention and a decrease in electric scooter-related deaths.
Scoot Safe's mission is to equip key stakeholders and inspire electric scooter riders to make safer riding choices that will keep them from bruising their peach! The goal is to accomplish this mission by addressing the following critical electric-scooter safety concerns via digital media:
- First-time e-scooter rider education
- Helmet use
- Drinking and riding
- Speeding
"The lack of helmet use by scooter riders is a big problem here in Georgia. Through key partnerships, Scoot Safe will deliver safety messages to riders where they will be sure to see them – within scooter apps and on YouTube. Our goal is to make our streets safer for all without sacrificing the fun of riding electric scooters," said Emma Harrington, Director of Injury Prevention and Education Services at Shepherd Center.
Shepherd Center was awarded a year-long grant by the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to facilitate the Scoot Safe electric scooter injury prevention campaign. Shepherd Center partnered with Atlanta-based marketing agency, NeoLuxe Marketing, to help develop and roll out the Scoot Safe digital media campaign.
Visit ScootSafeGA.com for more information about Scoot Safe.
Scoot safe, Georgia. Don't bruise your peach!
