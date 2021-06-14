Shepherd Center and the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Present the Scoot Safe Summit
Jun 14, 2021, 09:07 ET
ATLANTA, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric scooter usage is steadily increasing in Georgia. Micromobility's increased popularity in urban areas and on college campuses makes safety awareness and equity even more important. But how will scooter operators, riders and cities make scooting a safer, easily accessible experience for all? This is where the Scoot Safe Summit comes into play.
The Scoot Safe Summit (July 14-15, 2021) will connect scooter operators, city and school administrators, health professionals and innovators in safety and micromobility for an informative and interactive virtual summit. The major themes will be rider safety and equity in micromobility.
The Scoot Safe Summit's mission is to equip key stakeholders and ultimately inspire electric scooter riders to make safer riding choices that will keep them from bruising their peaches!
Ready to learn about the next big wave in micro transportation?
Register for free at scootsafega.com/scoot-safe-summit.
Scoot safe, Georgia. Don't bruise your peach!
Contact:
Emma Harrington
Shepherd Center
[email protected]
404-350-7559
SOURCE Shepherd Center, Inc.
