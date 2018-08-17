Shepherd Expands and Welcomes Home Members of the Flock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd, an advertising agency with offices in Jacksonville and Atlanta, recently hired five new team members. Of the five staff updates, two employees rejoin the team after having previously worked for the agency.

Shepherd has added Lauren Banks, Mackenzie Law and Damon Williams to its Jacksonville office, while adding Lindsey Scott Goodman and Megan Williams to its Atlanta office.

Banks joins the social media team as social media manager with four years experience. She will be responsible for creating social copy, posting and ultimately managing client brands across social. Banks earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of North Florida and a Master of Arts in Integrated Marketing Communications from Emerson College.

Law first became a member of the Shepherd team as an intern where she worked in public relations for more than a year. She now joins the creative team as a copywriter where she will be responsible for creating and developing written content for a wide range of client marketing, advertising and digital needs. Law earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication from the University of North Florida and graduated Summa Cum Laude.

D. Williams returns to Shepherd's creative team as associate creative director after having previously worked for the agency for 11 years. He first joined the team as associate creative director in 2004. Williams will now work closely with Shepherd's creative director, Kendrick Kidd, across all client accounts to ensure the highest efficiency of creative concepting and execution. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Advertising from the Portfolio Center and has previously held positions at notable creative agencies across the Southeast, including Austin Kelley, Zimmerman and Cole Henderson Drake.

Scott Goodman returns to Shepherd as public relations director after having previously worked for the agency for three years. She first became a member of the agency as an account manager on the animal health team in 2009. In her new role, Scott Goodman will rejoin the pet care marketing team, primarily working on the Boehringer Ingelheim account. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Kansas and a Master of Arts in Journalism from the University of Georgia.

M. Williams joins the account management team with six years of experience, specifically in the pharmaceutical industry. As senior account manager, she will be responsible for working as a member of the pet care marketing team servicing the Boehringer Ingelheim account. Williams earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication and Media Studies from Kennesaw State University.

About Shepherd

Shepherd is a full-service Jacksonville and Atlanta advertising agency specializing in smart, creative consumer and business-to-business marketing solutions across advertising, design, digital and public relations. The agency brings more than three decades of experience with expertise in pet care, hospital and transportation marketing. For more information about Shepherd, visit www.shepherdagency.com.

