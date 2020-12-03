Shepherd Financial Awarded Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd Financial is pleased to announce Steve Wylam, Drew Denny, Tom Mayer, and Alex Sylvester have been named to the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 401 Top Retirement Advisers. Significantly, the Shepherd Financial advisors represent a third of advisors selected in Indiana. This is the sixth annual Financial Times 401 list, produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times.

Based in Carmel, Indiana, Shepherd Financial is an independent firm utilizing a thorough and highly efficient team approach to retirement plan consulting and wealth management. Our mission is helping people and companies thrive through empowered financial solutions. To connect with a team member, call 844.975.4015 or email [email protected].

Ignites Research provides business intelligence on investment management. The Financial Times 401 list is based on data gathered from advisors, regulatory disclosures, and research by the Financial Times. The listing reflects each advisor's status in seven primary areas: defined contribution (DC) plan assets under management (AUM), DC AUM growth rate, specialization in DC plans, years of experience, advanced industry credentials, compliance record, and DC plan participation rate. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the Financial Times 401 list.

SOURCE Shepherd Financial

