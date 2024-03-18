Shepherd Hardware Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Parker & Bailey, Expanding Product Portfolio and Market Reach

THREE OAKS, Mich., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd Hardware, a leading provider of hardware solutions for residential and commercial applications, proudly announces the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Parker & Bailey, a distinguished manufacturer of specialty household cleaners, premium woodcare products, and other furniture care accessories.

Parker & Bailey

Parker & Bailey has a storied history dating back to 1879, from its humble beginning as a small business in Maine to its current status as a respected industry leader. Owned and operated by brothers Bill and Andrew Schultz since 2008, Parker & Bailey's dedication to innovative and superior surface care products aligns seamlessly with Shepherd Hardware's mission.

"At Shepherd Hardware, we are committed to providing our customers with high quality products and services," stated Ken Buffinga, GM of Shepherd Hardware. "The acquisition of Parker & Bailey is an opportunity to complement, expand and enhance our offerings and deliver greater value to existing and new customers. We are pleased to welcome Parker & Bailey into the Shepherd Hardware family.

"We are excited to join forces with Shepherd Hardware," said Andrew Schultz, co-owner of Parker & Bailey. "This partnership represents a natural progression for our company, allowing us to leverage Shepherd Hardware's resources and distribution network to reach new heights. Together, we will continue to uphold our tradition of delivering superior home care solutions."

"At Parker & Bailey, we take pride in our ability to operate as a lean and agile company while delivering the level of service expected from a larger enterprise," added Bill Schultz, co-owner of Parker & Bailey. "Our commitment to excellence, coupled with Shepherd Hardware's support, positions us for continued success in the years to come."

As a subsidiary of Colson Group, the global leader in caster and wheel solutions, Shepherd Hardware is well-positioned to leverage its global footprint and extensive distribution network for continued growth of Parker & Bailey products and brands. The acquisition aligns with Shepherd Hardware's strategic vision of expanding its market reach and delivering exceptional products and services to customers worldwide.

For more information about Shepherd Hardware, visit shepherdhardware.com. To learn more about Parker & Bailey, please visit parkerbailey.com.

Shepherd Hardware represented by Husch Blackwell LLP

Parker & Bailey represented by Aramar Capital Group and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

SOURCE Colson Group