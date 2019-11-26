Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk and North & Webster Announce Partnership

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, LLC ("SKK"), a leading, independently owned, SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm, has partnered with North & Webster SSG, LLC ("N&W"), a Boston-based private equity firm, to offer cutting-edge investment strategies. The partnership brings together SKK's over 20-year record of experience in Wealth Management and Alternative Investing with the new Private Equity Activist approach of North & Webster. The partnership is a strong strategic fit, leveraging the strengths of two companies.

North & Webster is focused on take-privates of small-cap, publicly traded companies. "Through their robust deal flow and innovative structuring expertise, we are now able to provide our clients and investors with opportunities to invest in a private-equity strategy focused on the take-private of small, publicly traded companies that have the potential for substantial value creation," said Tim Krochuk, a Managing Member of SKK. "The North & Webster offerings complement our SKK Ventures opportunistic private equity program."

SKK's asset management division provides investors with access to a targeted collection of differentiated strategies in long/short equities, real estate projects, venture capital, and opportunistic private equity. They have created an innovative structure that enhances investment transparency and flexibility by combining in-house analytical and structuring capabilities with a broad network of industry-specific experts and specialists, such as North & Webster.

Sam Kidston, Managing Member of North & Webster said, "Our partnership with SKK provides North & Webster the strength and support that comes with a $6 billion investment management firm, allowing us to focus on identifying attractive investment opportunities in small-cap companies."

About North & Webster SSG, LLC

North & Webster SSG, LLC is a Special Situations Group that operates as a Private Equity Activist. N&W focuses on finding differentiated opportunities to unlock value in small-cap companies that no longer benefit from being publicly traded. These deals are often overlooked, as they fall into the gray space between private equity and activist investing. N&W leverages its expertise in structuring solutions with a deep experience in unlocking shareholder value through activist strategies. This approach brings the best of both worlds together: attractive return profiles, control, long term holding, potential returns that are uncorrelated to the market, and finding market inefficiencies to create value.

About Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk is a leading, independently owned Investment Advisory firm. With more than 20 years of experience delivering fiduciary management and investing services and over $6 billion of assets under management, SKK combines a deep bench of talented professionals with a cutting-edge, proprietary technology platform to meet the unique needs of our private clients. SKK takes pride in its ability to provide institutional capabilities with boutique quality client service. SKK provides a wide variety of services and capabilities within two divisions: Wealth Management and Asset Management.

