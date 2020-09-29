Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk Hires Joseph Armisto as Senior Vice President and Director of Financial and Tax Planning

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, LLC ("SKK"), a leading, independently owned, SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm, announced today that Joseph Armisto has joined the firm as Senior Vice President. Joseph will serve as a Senior Advisor in the Family Office Division of SKK and lead the firm's financial and tax planning services.

"Joe has more than 20 years of experience providing sophisticated tax, estate, and wealth management solutions to wealthy families and family offices and will be a great complement to our advisory practice," said David Shepherd, Co-Founder of SKK. David Kaplan, SKK's Co-Founder, also adds, "Joe has a deep understanding of complex financial matters that impact wealthy families and shares the firm's culture of client-centric service. We are delighted that Joe has joined our team."

"Best in class," said Armisto, adding, "I'm excited to bring my industry knowledge and experience to the SKK team. Providing a comprehensive and holistic approach to planning, while drawing upon over two decades of tax and financial planning experience, not only complements and leverages SKK's investment capabilities and robust infrastructure, it expands SKK's Family Office capability to better serve our clients."

About Joseph Armisto:

Joseph Armisto has over 20 years of experience guiding wealthy families in the areas of tax, financial planning, and investments. As a Vice President in the Goldman Sachs Family Office, he provided family office services to both active and retired Goldman Sachs Partners and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families. Joe has earned a long-standing reputation as a trusted advisor to his clients, managing, coordinating and overseeing his clients' financial affairs and professional relationships. Prior to joining SKK, Joe founded and launched Pointe44 Advisors, a multi-family office focused on providing a limited number of families tailored advice regarding tax and financial planning and oversight of their investment portfolios.

About Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, LLC:

With more than 20 years of experience delivering independent planning and investing services and over $6.5 billion of assets under management, SKK combines a deep bench of talented professionals with a cutting-edge, proprietary technology platform to meet the unique needs of our clients. We take pride in providing institutional capabilities with boutique quality client service. SKK provides a wide variety of services and capabilities within our Wealth Management and Asset Management divisions.

Contact: Pete DiLorenzo, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, LLC.

Phone: (617) 896-1632. Email: [email protected]

