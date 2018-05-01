'Shepherd Shield' personal security mobile app tops 14,000 downloads

"People are using our Report It function almost every day," says Joe D'Amico, SSNW President and owner since 1986. "We've had tips from students who are concerned about suspicious behavior around their schools. A tip about a would-be school shooter led to the FBI's involvement. We've received, and sent to local police, a photograph of an alleged heroin deal taking place near an elementary school."

There are Shepherd Shield app users in all 50 states and seven other countries. The most consistent activity is coming from Florida, New York, Texas, California and Washington, D'Amico says. The range of "Report It" activity includes fires, traffic accidents, suspicious activity, natural disasters and even sibling rivalries.

Shepherd Shield has a customized choice of categories, including high crime areas, active shooter alerts, terrorist threats, weather emergencies, and more. It helps people traveling in unfamiliar places, and while in their own neighborhoods.

The company's training services have been utilized by a church and private businesses as Shepherd Shield staff help facility managers apply a layered approach to security by using the necessary tools, resources and mindset to deny, repel and protect against intruders. Lockdown procedures, emergency evacuations and self-defense tactics are taught.

"We're pleased with how the Shepherd Shield app is performing, even though we're still improving and adding to the functionality," D'Amico says. "We are also exploring our next steps in our expansion of Shepherd Shield, which includes venture capital investment."

Security Services Northwest is an independently owned company founded in 1977 and doing business in Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Services include armed and unarmed security officers, patrol services, installation and monitoring of alarm and camera systems, call center and dispatch services, and specialized maritime security for Department of Defense assets.

