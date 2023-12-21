Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas Is Representing Colorado Bankers Life Annuity Investors in Massachusetts Against Citizens Securities

Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas LLP

21 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

Broker-Dealer Allegedly Solicited Investors in The Bay State To Invest Beyond Insurance Cap

HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you are a Massachusetts investor who suffered losses after you were marketed and sold Colorado Bankers Life Insurance annuities by a Citizens Securities broker, please contact Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) today.

Registered representatives from that broker-dealer may not only have allegedly unsuitably recommend CB Life annuities to many investors in this state, including many seniors and retirees, but also that these brokers purportedly encouraged them to invest money beyond the $250,000 insurance cap allowed. This has left many investors with serious investment losses and limited options for financial recovery now that Colorado Bankers Life Insurance has gone into rehabilitation and its owner Greg Lindberg is accused of more criminal fraud charges. 

Although CB Life annuities are insured by industry-funded guarantee associations—investors would not be paid until Colorado Bankers Life Insurance goes into liquidation. Also, many Massachusetts annuity holders exceeded the insurance cap when they invested at the allegedly unsuitable recommendation of their Citizens Securities financial advisor. This means that their investment was not fully covered.

Why You Want To Retain Our Annuity Loss Law Firm If You Sue Citizens Securities
Our broker-fraud attorneys are representing Massachusetts investors who suffered losses after Citizens Securities marketed and sold them Colorado Bankers Life Insurance annuities. We are representing more than 100 investors in their FINRA arbitration claims against many of the brokerage firms that marketed and sold annuities from Lindberg-owned insurers. This makes us extremely knowledgeable about CB Life annuities and the kinds of broker misconduct and negligence that occurred to lead to so many investors to lose money.

With over 100 years of combined experience in securities law and the securities industry, you can rest assured that if you hire us, you will receive high quality representation from one of the most well-respected broker fraud law firms in the United States. More than 90% of our clients have received full or partial financial recovery with our help.

How To Contact Us If You Are A Massachusetts CB Life Annuity Investor
Call (800) 259-9010 or fill out our online contact form. Your first call with us is a free, no obligation case assessment.

