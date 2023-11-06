Shepherd University, Calmer Schools Team Up to Offer Online Courses For Educator Recertification

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd University and Calmer Schools announce a new partnership to provide educators with specialized courses for recertification focused on mental health literacy and behavioral health. These courses, which offer three graduate non-degree credits per course toward recertification and salary advancement, are designed to equip educators with essential knowledge and skills in trauma-informed practices and support for multilingual learners.

Recognizing the growing need for educators to be well-versed in mental health literacy and equipped to address the diverse and complex needs of students, Shepherd and Calmer Schools have developed these accredited courses, which are valid in most states. The courses are entirely online, allowing educators to conveniently work at their own pace while balancing their professional commitments.

One of the key advantages of these courses is their flexibility. Educators can access the course materials through an easy-to-use online portal and learn in a manner that suits their individual needs. The practical strategies taught in these courses can be immediately applied in the classroom, fostering a calmer and more supportive learning environment.

Affordability is another key aspect of these courses. Recognizing the financial constraints often faced by educators, Shepherd and Calmer Schools have made these courses accessible and cost-effective. In many cases, the school district will reimburse educators for the course fees, making it even more accessible and advantageous for educators seeking professional development opportunities.

"These courses are a game-changer for educators who are passionate about supporting students who have experienced trauma and those who are keen to enhance their understanding of mental health literacy," said Karen Rice, Shepherd's director of continuing education. "By offering these courses in a flexible and convenient online format, we are empowering educators to make a significant difference in the lives of their students."

Educators who enroll in these courses will gain valuable insights and practical strategies to support students who have experienced trauma. Additionally, they will enhance their understanding of mental health literacy, enabling them to create safe and supportive learning environments. By acquiring these essential skills, educators will be better equipped to address the unique needs of their students and positively impact their lives.

