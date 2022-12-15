Shepherd Veterinary Software releases the first-ever Emotional Medical Record workflow integrated directly into a PIMS in collaboration with Fear Free®

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd Veterinary Software, founded by practicing veterinarian Cindy Barnes, DVM, CVSMT, announced today the release of a custom-built Emotional Medical Record workflow for Fear Free Certified® practices.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Fear Free. Together, we're making the exam process more efficient and less stressful for the pets, pet owners, and the veterinary staff." Dr. Barnes states.

This collaboration between Shepherd and Fear Free demonstrates their shared commitment to improving the experience for pets and veterinary professionals before, during, and after the physical exam process.

Shepherd is currently the only practice management software that successfully integrates with the Fear Free Certified practice standards. By streamlining the physical exam workflow and removing the need for additional paperwork, Shepherd Software allows Fear Free Certified veterinary practices to more easily track the patient's fear, anxiety, and stress (FAS) score over time.

Pre-visit questionnaires are also available to inform staff of patients' needs prior to their appointment. Notes such as triggers, likes, and preferred distraction techniques can be added to the patient's profile, helping everyone have the most comfortable experience possible.

"Veterinary professionals can more easily accommodate patients' needs when the medical history, past exam notes, and FAS scores are easier to see," Fear Free founder Dr. Marty Becker explains. "Offering our Emotional Medical Record as a workflow directly inside Shepherd is groundbreaking for our certified practices."

About Shepherd Veterinary Software

Shepherd was founded in 2016 by practicing veterinarian Dr. Cindy Barnes, DVM, CVSMT, with the vision to simplify running a veterinary practice so vets can rekindle their joy and lead more fulfilled teams. Our veterinary practice management software (PIMS) is designed to work how vets work, with easy-to-use SOAP-based medical records and must-have automation tools.

About Fear Free

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free® offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified® by visiting fearfreepets.com . Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

