Shepherd Welcomes New Account and Creative Team Members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd, an advertising agency with offices in Jacksonville and Atlanta, announced the recent addition of four new employees. The agency welcomes its latest team members as Katie Christof and Laurel Turk join its Atlanta office and Mason Mushinski and Lexi Rossow join its Jacksonville office.

Christof joins the account management team with eight years of experience, specifically creating and leading digital marketing initiatives on behalf of Georgia Department of Economic Development, The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle Nutrition and Georgia Natural Gas. As account supervisor, she will work alongside the agency's pet care marketing team servicing the Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. account. Christof earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Georgia State University.

Turk joins as account director to work on the Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. account. With more than 25 years of experience in advertising, she brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the team including research, campaign strategy and implementation, brand positioning, business development and overall account management. Turk's roster of client successes includes brands such as MotorCity Casino Hotel, Owens Corning, The United States Postal Service, Aflac Insurance, and BFGoodrich. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising from Michigan State University.

Mushinski joins the creative department as a junior designer after having recently graduated from Flagler College. He will be lending his fresh eye for creative to all client accounts. A proven self-starter, Mushinski is the former president of the AIGA Flagler Student Group and founder of its inaugural Design Week, a week-long series of programs that celebrate the process, craft and love of design. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design and his areas of specialty include print design and typography.

Rossow joins the account management team with previous experience at Merck Animal Health and VCA Animal Hospitals. As account coordinator, she will support the Jacksonville account team through managing projects on behalf of National Auto Care, Sycamore Brewing, CSX, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, NAVC and Snyder Heating and Air. Rossow earned a Bachelor of Science in Communications from University of North Florida.

About Shepherd

Shepherd is a full-service Jacksonville and Atlanta advertising agency specializing in smart, creative consumer and business-to-business marketing solutions across advertising, design, digital and public relations. The agency brings more than three decades of experience with expertise in pet care, hospital and transportation marketing. For more information about Shepherd, visit www.shepherdagency.com.

