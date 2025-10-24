Shepherd's: Kansas City's Premier Made-to-Measure Men's Clothing Brand Co-Founded by Harrison Butker

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Made-to-Measure Excellence in Kansas City

In the heart of Kansas City stands Shepherd's, a made-to-measure men's clothing brand with an unexpected story and a refreshing mission, ready to welcome you in. Co-founded by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, along with Chris Cottrell, Nathan Price, and Austin Wright, Shepherd's ( www.shepherds.com ) provides refined, made-to-measure menswear that begins with their extensive fitting process, making over 100 adjustments to a customer's unique fit. Shepherd's suits, jackets, shirts, trousers, and outerwear have been worn all over the world, from the White House to the Vatican and from courtrooms to boardrooms. Whether it is a wedding suit, a business wardrobe, a hand-tailored tuxedo, or a run of perfectly-fitting white dress shirts, Shepherd's has what you are looking for.

The company's commitment to sourcing quality fabrics from renowned Italian and English mills (super 120s wool, Italian linens, luxury shirting fabrics, and more) and offering customers outstanding intentional service are some of the key principles that set Shepherd's apart from other menswear brands. Shepherd's brand philosophy does not stop at custom men's tailored clothing, however. The driving mission of the business presents an inspired and novel perspective in the bespoke menswear scene – more than anything, Shepherd's founders believe that dressing well, in something hand-tailored and perfectly fit, emboldens men to be excellent in every aspect of their lives. Simply put, dressing well results in looking and living your best.

The Story Behind Harrison Butker's Bespoke Menswear Brand

Harrison Butker recently sat down with fellow co-founder Nathan Price in the Leawood location for a conversation about the brand and its mission to supply expertly crafted men's tailored clothing to customers in Kansas City and beyond. The Chiefs player recounted his early interest in dressing well as a young man, inspired by the suits his grandfather would wear to Mass. When he first joined the Chiefs, coach Andy Reid had a strict dress code for players traveling to away games. He would pass out the itinerary with trip details outlined: "At the bottom are big, bold letters: 'Travel attire is business attire. No shorts, no sneakers; coat, tie,' and I'm a rookie and want to follow the rules - I wore a suit and a tie." Butker credited that early expectation of professionalism as another encouragement to dress for success: "I realized that I acted differently when I had a suit on, and I liked the way I looked in it." Butker explained how developing his personal style in his professional career eventually led to creating a menswear company of his own, with an emphasis on elevating a man's style to change the way he carries himself: "I've seen personally how men have really improved the way that they view themselves as husbands, as fathers – and I'm really encouraging that in society; in men to dress up more. So I'm so happy to be a co-owner of Shepherd's and make an impact on society that way."

Butker detailed the importance of how consistency in life off the field translated directly to consistency in his game-time performance: "If I can have a somewhat elevated uniform that I'm wearing even for something as informal as just meetings the night before the game, it at least conveys to me that 'Harrison, this is something very important… If I can show myself with how I exteriorly dress that this is important, it's only going to help me perform better."

Custom Tailoring for Modern Men

When asked, "Why Shepherd's?" Butker emphasized the sartorial knowledge of the team and their readiness to instruct men in how to dress themselves well to suit their lifestyle and personal style: "There's a way to craft your wardrobe, there's a way to craft your outfits to understand how things should properly fit… You should be able to have the confidence to walk into a place like Shepherd's and have the tailor be able to take your weaknesses and say, 'let's make these into strengths.'" The personal tailoring and consulting provided by a made-to-measure brand like Shepherd's ensures a seamless fit rarely achievable with an off-the-rack jacket or trousers. You can learn more about crafting your own Shepherd's made-to-measure garments by booking a consultation with one of their master tailors at www.shepherds.com/pages/custom .

Why Made-to-Measure?

Most men settle for off-the-rack clothing that is meant to fit an average of body types, not an individual's unique stance or frame. One brand's Medium is another brand's Small, leaving men guessing and trying on multiple sizes every time. Having garments hand-crafted to exact measurements and specifications ensures a perfect fit that is just as flattering as it is comfortable. Shepherd's customization guarantees excellent materials, careful precision, and plenty of room for personalization – choosing collar shape, cuff style, placket, and pockets – so that every detail reflects the customer's own taste and is not limited to whatever is in stock. Shepherd's hand-tailored pieces are built with longevity in mind – their goal is to create heritage pieces that their customer's sons can wear some day.

The Shepherd's Shopping Experience

Harrison Butker's clothing brand Shepherd's has a longstanding reputation for outstanding quality and excellent service for its Kansas City and surrounding clientele. Shepherd's reputation is not merely local – the company offers online consultations and fittings to ensure their made-to-measure services extend to any man, anywhere. The brand has dressed politicians, athletes, musicians, podcasters, TV personalities, actors, husbands, fathers, and men of every background. No matter who you are or what you do, the team at Shepherd's maintains the conviction that dressing yourself well enhances your disposition and the way you view yourself: "I'm a firm believer in how our outward expressions of ourselves can form how we want to be interiorly," Butker says.

Expanding Across America

When asked about future plans for Shepherd's, Butker hinted at exciting growth for the brand in the coming year and beyond: "I would love to see us get into more cities. I've been so excited about having this physical location here in Kansas City. You know, we talked about the educational piece that Shepherd's brings, but for the individuals that come into this location, for instance, I just think it's beautiful. It elevates you as a man. I would love to bring that to cities across the country." Shepherd's has plans to expand their reach and put stores all across the United States in the near future, so keep an eye out for a Shepherd's near you.

If you want to browse Shepherd's thousands of fabric selections or schedule a fitting consultation, you can call the Kansas City store at (816) 908-2565 or stop in during store hours from Tuesday to Saturday between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., at their location at 10513 Mission Road, Leawood, KS 66206.

If you are not local, you can set up a virtual consultation from anywhere in the world – just email the team at [email protected] or visit their website www.shepherds.com .

