Sheppard Pratt Announces Kathy Flannery, MEd, as Vice President and Chief of Schools

BALTIMORE, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheppard Pratt is pleased to announce that Kathy Flannery, MEd, has been promoted to the role of vice president and chief of schools. She most recently served as regional director of Sheppard Pratt Schools in Maryland's northern region. In her new role, Flannery will combine nearly 24 years of institutional knowledge and expertise to manage the academic and operational aspects of Sheppard Pratt Schools.

Sheppard Pratt operates 11 nonpublic special education schools across the state of Maryland, serving students with autism, emotional disabilities, and intellectual disabilities. As vice president and chief of schools, Flannery will provide leadership, oversight, and direction for the management of Sheppard Pratt Schools.

"The success of Sheppard Pratt Schools is made possible by outstanding educators, support staff, and leaders like Kathy," says Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt. "She brings a wealth of institutional knowledge, deep local and national relationships, and decades of experience as an educator to amplify the work we do to provide students and their families with the tools and resources they need to thrive."

Flannery joined Sheppard Pratt in 2000 and has served in numerous roles over the years, including as the assistant principal, curriculum instruction and assessment coordinator, among other roles at the Sheppard Pratt School in Hunt Valley and The Forbush School. She also played a fundamental role in developing Sheppard Pratt's Center for Autism.

Flannery holds a master's degree in reading education, a bachelor's in elementary education, and a certificate in special education from Towson University. She also holds a certificate in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion from Cornell University, as well as a certificate in Applied Behavioral Analysis from Pennsylvania State University. Flannery serves as the vice president of the board for the Maryland Association of Nonpublic Special Education Facilities (MANSEF) and secretary of the board for The Autism Society of Baltimore-Chesapeake. She is also a board member the National Association of Private Special Education Centers (NAPSEC).

Sheppard Pratt is the largest provider of nonpublic special education programming in Maryland. To learn more about Sheppard Pratt Schools, visit www.sheppardpratt.org/care-services/schools-school-based-services/.

About Sheppard Pratt

Sheppard Pratt is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently recognized as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years.

