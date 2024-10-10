Sheppard Pratt Appoints Jennifer Coyne as General Counsel

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheppard Pratt is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Coyne, JD, as general counsel. Coyne joins Sheppard Pratt from Miles & Stockbridge P.C. where she served as principal. With over 25 years of extensive experience in healthcare law and complex business litigation, Coyne brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this critical role.

"We are excited to welcome Jen to our leadership team," said Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt. "As hospitals and health systems see increased legal risk, Jennifer's vast knowledge of the healthcare sector and experience in managing complex legal matters will be key as we navigate today's challenging healthcare landscape. Together, we will continue to uphold the highest standards to best serve our communities."

Coyne's prior experience encompasses a broad spectrum of legal representation for healthcare and corporate entities, including complex business litigation and regulatory guidance. She has successfully represented clients in both state and federal courts, achieving favorable outcomes in numerous high-stakes cases.

Coyne earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Mount St. Mary's University.

About Sheppard Pratt

Sheppard Pratt is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently recognized as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years.

