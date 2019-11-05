Sheppard Pratt Health System Appoints Gregory Gattman as VP and Chief Operating Officer of Hospitals

"Greg has more than 30 years of experience in healthcare administration that he will leverage in his new role at Sheppard Pratt. His demonstrated operational successes and deep knowledge regarding integrated, patient-centered care will help propel our program growth as we look to meet the increasing mental health needs of our community," says Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt.

In his new role, Gattman will direct all hospital-based health care and related service operations and programs, research, and all clinical and administrative departments that are geared towards providing world-class mental health treatment.

"Sheppard Pratt Health System has a proud history and tradition of providing excellent care for others, which I am honored to now be a part of. I'm excited to partner with this dedicated and mission-driven team as we build upon the health system's many successes while working towards a holistic approach to behavioral health care across the entire continuum of care," says Gattman.

Before joining Sheppard Pratt, Gattman served as the president of Palmetto Health Baptist in Columbia, S.C. He previously served as their system vice president for clinical services as well as held other executive roles in clinical operations. Prior to joining Palmetto Health, Gattman held senior administrative positions in acute care and psychiatric hospitals in Ohio, Illinois, and Missouri. He is board certified in healthcare management and currently an American College of Healthcare Executives Fellow. Gattman is also the board chair of Midlands Housing Authority's operations committee. He has served as chairman of the Committee on Behavioral Health Services within General Healthcare Systems for the National Association for Behavioral Healthcare and of the South Carolina Hospital Association Behavioral Health Council. He earned his master's degree in health service administration at The Ohio State University and his bachelor's degree in psychology at DePauw University.

