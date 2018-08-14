Sheppard Pratt Health System Named a Top Ten Psychiatric Hospital by U.S. News & World Report

BALTIMORE, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheppard Pratt Health System has again been named one of the nation's top psychiatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in its 2018-19 Best Hospitals rankings. Sheppard Pratt was ranked No. 6 and has been consistently ranked among the top hospitals in the country for psychiatry for the last 28 years.

"Those living with mental illness deserve the best treatment available, and we are honored to once again be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a top psychiatric hospital," said Dr. Harsh K. Trivedi, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt Health System. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering high quality and compassionate care to improve the lives of those we serve."

As the top independent psychiatric hospital on the list, Sheppard Pratt serves more than 70,000 people and provides more than 2.3 million services annually throughout the health system.

For the 2018-19 rankings, U.S. News analyzed hospital data from more than 4,600 facilities across multiple medical specialties, procedures and medical conditions. U.S. News ranks hospitals in 16 adult and 10 pediatric specialties. In the 16 specialties, 158 different hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. For more information, visit the Best Hospitals list and its methodology.

About Sheppard Pratt Health System



Sheppard Pratt Health System is the largest private, non-profit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides 2.3 million services annually across a comprehensive continuum of care. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level.

