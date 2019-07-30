Sheppard Pratt Health System Named a Top Ten Psychiatric Hospital by U.S. News & World Report

BALTIMORE, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheppard Pratt Health System was named one of the nation's top ten psychiatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in its 2019-2020 Best Hospitals rankings. Sheppard Pratt was ranked No. 7 and has been consistently ranked among the top hospitals in the country for psychiatry for nearly 30 years.

"We are focused on the needs of each individual we serve. Our commitment is to support people through every decade of their life, while delivering world-class services and compassionate care across the full continuum of care," said Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt Health System. "We are honored to be ranked again by U.S. News & World Report as this recognition illustrates our deep expertise in mental and behavioral health care and our commitment for the best possible outcomes for those we serve."

Sheppard Pratt continues to expand access to world-class care and services with the development of its new 40-acre hospital campus in the capital region. The new hospital in Howard County, Maryland, will provide another access point for mental health, addiction services, and outpatient care. The health system also opened a first-of-its-kind Veterans Services Center last year in Baltimore City to help veterans address basic needs including housing, job training, employment, mental health, and substance use.

As the top independent psychiatric hospital on the list, Sheppard Pratt provides the most comprehensive behavioral health care services in the nation, and it serves more than 70,000 people annually across more than 350 sites of services.

For the 2019-2020 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 165 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. For more information, visit the Best Hospitals list and its methodology.

About Sheppard Pratt Health System

Sheppard Pratt Health System is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently ranked as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for nearly 30 years.

SOURCE Sheppard Pratt Health System

Related Links

http://www.sheppardpratt.org

