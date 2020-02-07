Sheppard Pratt Health System Partners with Anne Arundel Medical Center to Provide Mental Health and Addiction Services

BALTIMORE, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) has partnered with Sheppard Pratt Health System to lead the expansion of AAMC's behavioral health services and address the growing need for accessible, high-quality mental health and addiction services in Anne Arundel County and its surrounding communities. Sheppard Pratt and AAMC have selected Rod L. Kornrumpf, FACHE, to serve as vice president of behavioral health at AAMC to help lead the management of the new 16-bed mental health hospital, partial hospitalization program, and Pathways business operations. Kornrumpf will also help oversee the associated clinics, facilities, and staff. He previously served as the regional executive director for behavioral health for the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health/Union Hospital joint partnership.

"The mental health needs in our communities continue to grow with each passing year. Ensuring greater access to mental health and addiction services is a priority for our health system," said Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt Health System. "We are pleased to collaborate with Anne Arundel Medical Center to oversee the expansion of their behavioral health services and provide the necessary expertise and resources to meet the unique needs of those in the community and deliver quality care."

"Few health care needs are more misunderstood than those involving mental health," said Kornrumpf. "Through the J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, we are not only increasing critically needed mental health services in the region, but we are signaling a new era in which mental health is recognized as essential to overall health and is a true health care priority. I'm honored to be a part of this legacy."

"The partnership with Sheppard Pratt reflects our commitment to bringing the best resources to our community," said Sherry B. Perkins, PhD, RN, FAAN, president of AAMC. "Sheppard Pratt has been a trusted resource of ours for many years, and we look forward to partnering with them to meet the growing behavioral health needs in our community."

The behavioral health services offered in the new mental health hospital will include: inpatient mental health care, a psychiatric partial hospitalization program, intensive outpatient programs, residential and outpatient substance use services, and referral and care coordination to community-based treatment and support services.

Sheppard Pratt served more than 70,000 individuals in more than 160 programs across the health system last year in inpatient and outpatient treatment, housing, education, job training, and rehabilitation services among many others. For more information about Sheppard Pratt, please visit www.sheppardpratt.org.

About Sheppard Pratt Health System

Sheppard Pratt Health System is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently ranked as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for nearly 30 years.

About Anne Arundel Medical Center

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC), now a part of Luminis Health, is located in Annapolis, Md., and serves an area of more than one million people. Founded in 1902, AAMC is a 349-bed not-for-profit teaching hospital. AAMC is nationally recognized for its joint replacement center, emergency heart attack response and cancer care. A leader in women's services, AAMC delivers the state's second highest number of babies annually and has a Level 3 NICU. AAMC is among just eight percent of U.S. hospitals to be designated a Magnet® hospital, the highest-level credential for quality patient care and nursing excellence. As a Most Wired® healthcare organization, AAMC is nationally recognized for using technology to enhance the patient experience. AAMC also holds an "A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade and a five-star overall rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. AAMC consistently receives awards for quality, patient satisfaction and innovation. To learn more, visit askAAMC.org.

