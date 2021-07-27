Sheppard Pratt Named a Top 10 Psychiatric Hospital in the Nation in U.S. News & World Report's Annual 2021-22 Best Hospitals List

BALTIMORE, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheppard Pratt was named one of the nation's top ten psychiatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in its 2021-2022 Best Hospitals rankings. Sheppard Pratt, which was ranked number seven nationally, has been consistently ranked among the top hospitals in the country for psychiatry for more than 30 years.

"The last year has been challenging for our communities as a result of COVID-19, and we have only begun to see the mental health toll," said Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt. "Critical mental health services are needed now more than ever, and we are pleased to once again be named a top psychiatric hospital. Our high-quality, compassionate care, coupled with the breadth and depth of behavioral health services we offer, has earned Sheppard Pratt the distinction of being among the top hospitals in the nation for more than three decades."

Sheppard Pratt is a growing network of behavioral health resources that provides the most comprehensive continuum of services in the nation—serving more than 70,000 people annually, through more than 160 programs, and across more than 380 sites of services. This includes the opening of its new Baltimore/Washington Campus located in Elkridge, Maryland in June. This 156,000-square foot, state-of-the-art, behavioral health hospital incorporates the latest advances in design for effective treatment and offers the full totality of psychiatric and behavioral health services to advance care.

The new hospital campus also offers Psychiatric Urgent Care to provide urgent assessments and triage to appropriate care for individuals experiencing mental health and/or addiction crises. This is an expansion of the Psychiatric Urgent Care services at the Towson hospital campus to address the growing need, particularly in the Baltimore/Washington corridor, for more direct and efficient access to psychiatric care.

The Best Hospitals specialty rankings assess performance in 15 specialties. Rankings for the psychiatry specialty are based solely on expert opinion surveys by board-certified physicians on a hospital's ability to develop and sustain a system that delivers high-quality care.

For the 2021-2022 rankings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide. In the 15 specialty areas,165 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. For more information, visit the Best Hospitals list and its methodology.

About Sheppard Pratt

Sheppard Pratt is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently ranked as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for 30 years.

