Sheppard Pratt Welcomes Three New Chiefs of Medical Staff to Leadership Team

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheppard Pratt is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished physician leaders to key positions within its medical staff leadership team. These additions signify Sheppard Pratt's commitment to enhancing the quality of its programs and expanding its impact in mental healthcare through developing new service offerings.

Rajeev Krishna, MD, PhD, MBA, joins Sheppard Pratt from Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he served as associate chief of psychiatry for acute services, medical director for quality improvement, and medical director for inpatient services. Dr. Krishna brings over 15 years of expertise in pediatric psychiatry to Sheppard Pratt having also served as associate professor for The Ohio State University Department of Psychiatry. He completed his Doctor of Medicine at The Ohio State University College of Medicine before pursuing a General Psychiatry Residency and a Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship at the University of Michigan Health System.

Michael Hann, MD, MBA, MS, CPE, FACHE, FAPA, joins Sheppard Pratt from Brook Lane Health Services, where he held the role of chief medical officer and spearheaded the creation of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) services. Dr. Hann received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Florida International University, where he was the first MD/MBA graduate in the institution's history. He completed his General Psychiatry residency at the Naval Medical Center San Diego, where he was honored as a Laughlin Fellow by the American College of Psychiatry. Reflecting his commitment to ongoing executive development, he completed the Executive Development Program at The Wharton School.

Ronald Means, MD, joins Sheppard Pratt with extensive experience in outpatient care and community mental health, having previously served as chief medical officer at Catholic Charities of Baltimore. He was instrumental in developing and implementing policies for effective clinical care, supervising a large team of psychiatrists and nurse practitioners, and treating patients in both outpatient and crisis mental healthcare services. He received his Doctor of Medicine from Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Michigan. Dr. Means pursued his General Psychiatry Residency at the University of Maryland and Sheppard Pratt and continued to complete a Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital and a Forensic Psychiatry Fellowship at the University of Maryland.

"We are thrilled to welcome Drs. Krishna, Hann, and Means to our medical leadership team," said Todd Peters, MD, vice president and chief medical officer at Sheppard Pratt. "With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Sheppard Pratt is actively transforming mental health. These leaders will help to propel our mission forward."

In addition to these appointments, Louis J. Marino Jr., MD, continues to serve as chief of medical staff and medical director of geriatric services at Sheppard Pratt, overseeing adult and geriatric inpatient services.

About Sheppard Pratt

Sheppard Pratt is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently recognized as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years.

