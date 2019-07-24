Sheraton Grand Danang Resort highlights top reasons for meetings in Danang, from creative coffee breaks, stunning landscape and outdoor experiences to CSR activities

Perfectly situated on the world-famous Non Nuoc Beach, Sheraton Grand Danang Resort is an expansive luxury resort offering 258 guest rooms and suites – each with a view of the ocean. The resort offers six signature restaurants and bars featuring a variety of local and international cuisines, along with an impressive selection of guest amenities and activities including a 250-meter-long infinity pool - the longest in Vietnam - which overlooks the sea. Moreover, the resort is just 20 minutes from Danang International Airport which is now accessible by direct flights to and from Asia's biggest cities, including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Shanghai.

Unique amenities for MICE groups include:

Largest Grand Ballroom in Danang – An impressive, pillar less ballroom with a 10m -high ceiling that can accommodate up to 1,000 guests. Ideal for groups looking for the ultimate in luxury, this unique venue is the largest in the area and was recently the venue for the 2017 APEC Economic Leaders Gala Dinner , a prestigious annual event with 600 guests and 21 economic leaders.

The resort has introduced a variety of creative meeting break options that can be added to any conference or meeting. Organizers can choose standard or deluxe meeting packages for their event, both of which include half or full day options. All packages include a selection of themed coffee or tea breaks. Attendees can enjoy options such as yoga break sessions, pastry kitchen tours, a wellness/ energizing themed break which includes a fitness guru, or a local Vietnam coffee themed break.

As corporate social responsibility (CSR) continues to be a meaningful and requested component for groups, Sheraton Grand Danang Resort recognizes the significance of giving back to local organizations through meetings and incentives. The resort provides groups with options to help and interact with the local community by partnering with local organizations such as Kianh Foundation and Operation Smile Vietnam, and even plan immersive and engaging activities with these charities.

There is much to discover in Danang, and Sheraton Grand Danang Resort is the ideal base from which to explore and experience the area's natural and cultural wonders. Favorite experiences for MICE groups of all sizes include:

Ba Na Hills – Just west of Danang, Ba Na Hills is a stunning mountain resort accessible by gondola. Ba Na Hills is home to the new Golden Bridge , a stunning architectural icon that features giant, ancient hands holding a golden bridge.

