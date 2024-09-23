SHERATON GRAND NASHVILLE DOWNTOWN ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF TRANSFORMATIVE MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR RENOVATION

Renovation sets a new benchmark for excellence, further elevating Sheraton Hotels' global vision to become The World's Gathering Place

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown , an iconic property owned by Dreamscape Companies and Centerbridge Partners standing in the heart of Music City, today announced the completion of a comprehensive property renovation. The project marks the beginning of the property's next chapter as part of Sheraton Hotels' worldwide transformation of its guest experience. Managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, a leading, global hotel management company and the world's largest third-party hotel operator, Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown builds upon Sheraton Hotels' global mission to become the world's gathering place, and serves as a community hub for guests and locals, offering spaces to connect and collaborate, find inspiration, and foster productivity.

The Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown stands as one of the city's tallest and most recognizable buildings, offering 494 guest rooms and suites, 28 floors of experiential excellence and a deep-rooted historical significance. As part of the Sheraton Hotels' global brand revitalization, guests' experiences on-property will be transformed through a modernized brand vision and design as well as new programming and service signatures, such as the recently launched Gatherings by Sheraton. Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown marks the latest US property to transform, with upgrades to all meetings and events venues including the addition of new spaces; a redesign of all guest rooms and suites; the addition of new communal spaces and elevated food and beverage experiences.

"Sheraton Hotels has always been at the heart of communities around the world, and now we are building upon that legacy as properties around the globe begin to bring our new brand vision to life," said Caroline Godden, Global Brand Leader of Sheraton Hotels. "Our deep roots in community and trusted reputation helped pave our path forward. We're honoring the brand's rich history while simultaneously introducing newly inspired experiences and contemporary design that delivers on what travelers are looking for today; ease, style, and a sense of connection. Serving as exemplary property in every facet of this new vision, the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown is poised to shine as it welcomes guests into this new chapter."

"The Sheraton Grand Nashville is known for top-tier business, group, and leisure travel experiences and this renovation marks our commitment to continuously meeting the evolving needs of today's traveler," said Scott Broder, president of hospitality at Dreamscape. "The completion of this project reinforces the evolution of the Sheraton brand and symbolizes our forward-looking vision for the hotel."

Music City's Newest "Public Square"

Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown's lobby serves as the hotel's "Public Square" and celebrates its location in the city center of Nashville. The lobby provides an elevated, inviting space complemented by the spirit of Music City for guests and locals to gather or find solo inspiration, creating a sense of community and belonging. With a stately wooden staircase as its centerpiece, the lobby welcomes natural light and offers a socially conscious, practical design. Located behind the grand staircase, the Community Table is a focal point of the lobby experience and is a signature element of the new Sheraton brand vision. The beautifully crafted table embraces the art of gathering, a key brand pillar for the new vision, and offers a home base for guests to work, sip, savor and find inspiration. Embracing Sheraton's philosophy of form and function, the beautifully crafted table features outlets, built-in lighting and easy access to charging ports for varying devices.

The lobby is also home to &More by Sheraton, an experiential, all-day point of connection and alternative to a traditional three-meal restaurant. Seamlessly blending a bar, coffee bar and marketplace, &More by Sheraton's all-day menu offers everything from coffee to bites and cocktails, creating an immediate sense of place upon arrival and opportunity for experiential immersion.

In celebration of Nashville's musical heritage, the property introduced two state-of-the-art karaoke studios ideal for recreational gathering and breakouts or team building for corporate groups. Named for Nashville icons Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton, the studios boast retro-inspired color palettes complemented by thoughtful light fixtures and textured fabrics with top-tier audio technology, plush seating and tables to create a sense of community.

Meetings, Groups and Events Spaces Designed to Inspire

The Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown has long been known for excellence and providing a top-tier experience for meetings, groups and events planners and attendees. All nearly 29,000 square feet of event space was upgraded with fresh wall coverings, lighting and carpeting. Each of its 13 unique event spaces is fully customizable with various configurations and offers the highest quality audio/video capabilities. The property also introduced The Studios, three flexible and easily accessible spaces on the second level of the hotel available to book on-demand. The spaces create community-driven environments ideal for group collaboration or private dining events while providing a discreet setting for privacy and focus. Soundproof booths are also strategically placed around the lobby, perfect for connecting privately with friends, family or colleagues from afar.

Guest Rooms, Suites and a Club Lounge Optimized for Productivity and Relaxation

Guest rooms and suites have been redesigned with the comfort and work/life balance top of mind. Accommodations welcome in natural light and showcase residentially inspired design and decor though soft earth tones with complementary pops of green and gold and destination-centric artwork. Rooms have been enhanced with amenities for productivity including spacious stone-top desks with built-in power and upgraded lighting while maintaining the signature amenities Sheraton properties are celebrated for. A living area with plush seating creates a breakout space for relaxation and bathrooms are fresh and modern with walk-in glass showers, lighted mirrors and Gilchrist & Soames bath product.

The Club Lounge, open to Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and Sheraton Club level guests, has also been upgraded with an elevated layout for gathering with activations including daily complimentary breakfast and evening hors d'oeuvres.

Signature Food & Beverage Experiences

Complementary to &More by Sheraton, the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown offers two diverse, full-service restaurant concepts. The Library Restaurant & Lounge, the signature food and beverage experience located on the property's lobby level, saw design enhancements as part of the renovation project. Once the site of the original Nashville Public Library, the concept boasts a menu of flavorful American cuisine and literary-inspired cocktails to honor its heritage. Perfect for an evening on the town, the 28th floor Skye Lounge is home to the city's newest and highest sushi experience, Sora Kitchen, led by local Chef Art Insyxiengmay. Guests can enjoy a collection of expertly crafted sushi offerings, hand-crafted cocktails, beer, wine and more set against 360-degree views. of the Nashville skyline. Each of Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown's food and beverage venues offer an ideal setting for innovative meetings, pairing an inspirational, interactive setting with an outstanding culinary experience to drive productivity.

Renovation Design

Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown's renovation was completed in a multi-phase approach over the last two years with award-winning interior design firm Looney & Associates as the designer for the project.

"We're very proud of what we've accomplished with this project and are honored to be among the first to showcase the future of the Sheraton brand through design, amenities and guest experience," said Nicholas Allen, hotel manager for the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown. "As we approach our centennial anniversary in 2025, we're excited to enter this next era and bring the best of the Sheraton brand to the core of Music City. Through this renovation, we've created a gathering place that celebrates the best of Nashville and enhances our position as a top choice for groups, events, leisure travelers and members of our local community."

The transformation of Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown is part of a global project currently being undertaken by Sheraton Hotels & Resorts to bring all of its properties in line with the new vision for the brand, which was first unveiled at the NYU Hospitality Conference in 2018 .

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sheratongrandnashville/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheGrandNashville/

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/sheratonnashvl

