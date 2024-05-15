SHERATON PRINCESS KAIULANI COMPLETES RENOVATION OF AINAHAU TOWER ROOMS

Extensive makeover opens with revamped Ainahau Tower and newly introduced Junior Suites

HONOLULU, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, which sits on the former site of the Ainahau Estate and was once home to Hawaii's beloved Princess Victoria Kaiulani, today announced the completion of the Ainahau Tower room refresh. The 664 guestrooms have undergone a thoughtful and extensive refresh, paying homage to Waikiki's history and Princess Kaiulani's fashion, celebrating the hotel's historical grounds and natural landscapes, and breathing new life into the hotel's original design.

Among the highlights of the refresh are:

Meet the Makers Image of a new Junior Suite guestroom Image of a renovated Ainahau Tower guestroom

Six new Junior Suites , featuring a spacious entryway with wet bar, living area with pull-out sofa, coffee table and custom chairs, flexible work area and entertainment center, all-new king platform bed, updated monstera print wall coverings, art, and new outdoor furniture on the lanai that runs the length of the suite. The new Junior Suites feature either sunrise or Waikiki skyline vistas.

, featuring a spacious entryway with wet bar, living area with pull-out sofa, coffee table and custom chairs, flexible work area and entertainment center, all-new king platform bed, updated monstera print wall coverings, art, and new outdoor furniture on the lanai that runs the length of the suite. The new Junior Suites feature either sunrise or Waikiki skyline vistas. 658 refreshed Guest Rooms, featuring botanical surroundings, refreshed lighting, contemporary seating bench with custom upholstery, and a tranquil, coastal-inspired color palette featuring shades of papaya, mocha, and sky-blue. Guest rooms are offered in king or double bed configurations.

Sheraton Princess Kaiulani's redesign was crafted by The Vanguard Theory, a Hawaii design firm led by Michelle Jaime. Local touches permeate throughout: Kailua artist Jenn Ellenburg's photography is featured in each room, and Native Hawaiian-owned NOHO HOME provides the upholstery. Jalene Kanani Hitzeman, Founder, President, and Creative Director of NOHO HOME by Jalene Kanani, was inspired to showcase the kui pattern, representing a form of lei-making. As lei serves as a conduit for sharing aloha, it was integral for NOHO HOME to incorporate the lei pattern to embody Hawaii's spirit of aloha.

"As we embarked on this project, our goal was to retain the soul of the cherished Princess Kaiulani hotel," said Thomas Foti, biplex general manager, Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa and Sheraton Princess Kaiulani. "We've immersed our visitors in Waikiki's storied past while partnering with Hawaii's wahine visionaries to offer modern design."

To mark the renovation's completion, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani is inviting travelers to experience the property for themselves. The hotel is offering the following packages and offerings:

Be the First to Experience the New Ainahau Tower: Marriott Bonvoy members can earn 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points per stay of 3 or more nights. As part of the package, guests will receive a sustainable commemorative tote; each bag keeps 10 plastic bottles out of the landfill. Book here.

Marriott Bonvoy members can earn 5,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points per stay of 3 or more nights. As part of the package, guests will receive a sustainable commemorative tote; each bag keeps 10 plastic bottles out of the landfill. Book here. Golf Getaway Package : Book the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani golf package to receive $50 off each round when you stay 4 nights or more. Ewa Beach Golf Club, a hidden gem in West Oahu located at the base of the Waianae mountains, is just a 45-minute drive from the resort. Book here.

: Book the Sheraton Princess Kaiulani golf package to receive off each round when you stay 4 nights or more. Ewa Beach Golf Club, a hidden gem in located at the base of the mountains, is just a 45-minute drive from the resort. Book here. Room & Breakfast at Splash Bar: The Stay for Breakfast Package includes daily breakfast for two with your room. Guests can indulge on fried chicken & mochi waffles, buttermilk pancakes with ube sauce, or loco moco. Additional details can be found here.

Sheraton Princess Kaiulani provides a robust calendar of complimentary guest activities to enjoy, as part of the Sheraton "Gatherings" series. These include:

Storytelling with Tutu allows guests of all ages to learn about the Hawaiian culture, ocean, native preservation as well as the history of Princess Kaiulani from our local Tutu (grandmother) as they share stories and experiences from the past. Storytelling with Tutu is available Monday and Thursday at 9:30am in the Princess Kaiulani Library. Learn more here.

allows guests of all ages to learn about the Hawaiian culture, ocean, native preservation as well as the history of Princess Kaiulani from our local Tutu (grandmother) as they share stories and experiences from the past. Storytelling with Tutu is available Monday and Thursday at in the Princess Kaiulani Library. Learn more here. Venture on the Princess Kaiulani Historic Tour where guests will learn more about the beloved Princess, her connection to this land and legacy. The hotel was built on her Royal Estate, known as Ainahau, recognized to have once entertained Hawaii's most prestigious social circles. The Princess Kaiulani Historic Tour is available on Monday and Wednesday at 12:30pm . Learn more here.

where guests will learn more about the beloved Princess, her connection to this land and legacy. The hotel was built on her Royal Estate, known as Ainahau, recognized to have once entertained most prestigious social circles. The Princess Kaiulani Historic Tour is available on Monday and Wednesday at . Learn more here. For a hands-on activity, guests can sign up for an Ukulele Lesson. Fun to play and easy to learn, the ukulele is a unique Hawaiian instrument that has come a long way since it was made popular by Hawaiian royalty. The Ukulele Lesson is available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday at 10am and Sunday at 1pm at the Princess Kaiulani Splash Bar Terrace. Learn more here.

For more information about Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, please visit www.princesskaiulani.com.

About Sheraton Princess Kaiulani

The Sheraton Princess Kaiulani is in the heart of Waikiki near the Ainahau Estate, once home to Hawaii's beloved Princess Victoria Kaiulani. Conveniently located at the corner of Kalakaua and Kaiulani Avenue, the hotel exudes gracious Hawaiian hospitality and is just a block from world-famous Waikiki Beach and within walking distance of some of the area's best shopping, dining and entertainment. For more information, please visit www.princesskaiulani.com, and stay connected on Instagram at @sheratonpk. Sheraton Princess Kaiulani is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Dara Young

Director of Public Relations

The WAIKIKI Collection – Marriott International

(808) 931-8409

[email protected]

SOURCE Waikiki Collection