Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino and Walmart Inc. Come Together For "Sher-A-Holiday" Suites Initiative

Experience Sheraton Puerto Rico's Specialty Suites Decorated for the Holiday Season by Walmart Inc.

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino is excited to announce a festive partnership with Walmart Inc. to offer travelers a unique holiday experience inspired by Puerto Rico's renowned long festive season. This exclusive event is available only at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino in San Juan.

Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino

As part of the "Sher-A-Holiday" suites initiative, guests can choose to stay in the luxurious Presidential Suite or the charming San Juan Suite, each decorated with festive touches from Walmart. These specialty suites combine Sheraton Puerto Rico's exceptional hospitality with holiday decor that brings joyful stories to life, creating a cozy and magical atmosphere.

From November 29, 2024, to January 12, 2025, guests can immerse themselves in the festive spirit of the country known for having the longest holiday season in the world. Located in the heart of San Juan's Convention District, Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino offers unmatched comfort and convenience. Enjoy a variety of activities, including Santa Claus photo opportunities, stocking decorating stations, live music, DJ performances, and the Three Kings Resort Tour—the property offers something for everyone.

In addition to on-property activities, travelers can enjoy several year-round amenities, including a recently renovated sun deck with a food truck dining option. The property offers diverse dining experiences, from classic in-room dining to an exclusive Nikkei cuisine. Plus, guests can take advantage of the largest casino on the island and much more.

The ideal location of the Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino is steps away from the T-Mobile District, historic Old San Juan, cruise terminals, beautiful beaches and the San Juan international airport. Whether guests are visiting for business or pleasure, this centrally located resort ensures that guests are never far from what they need.333

