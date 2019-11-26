SHERBINSKIS Announces Opening of U.S. Flagship Dispensary on Iconic Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles

"As a brand, we feel right at home on Fairfax. It's a location we've always respected as a haven for creativity and culture. We're excited to get settled in and kick off this chapter of SHERBINSKIS in Los Angeles," said Mario Guzman.

Not only does the popular street culture cannabis brand firmly plant its roots in Los Angeles with a locale unlike anything else in the industry, it also meets an overwhelming demand for a dispensary that reaches L.A. faithful among a haven designed to present the best and brightest brands in modern day retail.

The SHERBINSKIS store covers 2,500 square feet and will serve as a platform for showcasing collaborations spanning from music to fashion, tech, and philanthropy. Among its architectural highlights, is a massive, textured mural-style budwall, floor to ceiling front glass windows, sleek and modern shelving in SHERBINSKIS signature orange and white hues. The dispensary boasts highly curated premium products from the industry's most prominent and culturally relevant emerging brands, including dosist, Double Barrel, and Select.

Customers traveling from around the world will be offered a range of SHERBINSKIS sought after premium cannabis products, including its world-famous cannabis strains, Sunset Sherbet, Bacio Gelato, Mochi Gelato, Gello Gelato, Acai Berry Gelato, and more, across a myriad of consumption options: flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, and oil extracts.

About SHERBINSKIS: SHERBINSKIS is known worldwide as today's fastest-growing premium cannabis lifestyle brand, a cult-favorite founded by Mr. Sherbinski, the renowned grower and creator of world-famous genetics, Sunset Sherbert, Gelato, and the Gelato lineage: Bacio, Acaiberry, Mochi, and Gello.

Rooted in San Francisco, SHERBINSKIS coveted for its uncompromising respect for the alchemy of the plant and culture of its people. The notoriety of our distinct strains cultivated a devoted following from cannabis insiders, enthusiasts and patrons around the world, whereupon value for absolute quality, experience, and sustainability reign supreme.

Riding this global groundswell, SHERBINSKIS now expanding into select dispensaries across North America, and offers a range of premium cannabis products, which includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, a variety of concentrates, vape cartridges, smoking accessories, and lifestyle home goods.

SHERBINSKIS most loyal consumers include many of today's greatest hip-hop artists, designers and creators, in addition to cannabis connoisseurs from around the world.

About EMJAY: Launched in 2019, emjay is the premiere online cannabis delivery service platform, providing the most elevated level of customer care and shopping experience, through its team of cannabis experts and diverse range of THC and CBD wellness and adult-use cannabis brands and accessories.

Whether you're new to cannabis or a seasoned "cannoisseur," emjay discovers, tests and curates the finest products in the market, delivering items from respected industry leaders, such as SHERBINSKIS, dosist, Petra, and Flower by Edie Parker.

emjay's service first-launched at Barneys in Beverly Hills' widely-acclaimed shop-in-shop, "The High End" where it made a global impact on luxury cannabis and continues to provide Barneys customers with unrivaled delivery services.

Today, as emjay expands its presence, it is also available direct-to-consumer in the Greater Los Angeles and East Bay regions via emjay's mobile and web platforms. There, users have the option to browse hundreds of items across a range of product categories that include flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, edibles, wellness, and cannabis accessories.

emjay's belief is that every customer deserves to feel their best, making it their mission to provide a superior shopping experience that is convenient, caring, and affordable. emjay is further distinguished by its 30-minute guaranteed delivery to your door, provided at the same price customers find in dispensaries.

For more information, please visit us at www.heyemjay.com.

