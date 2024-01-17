Sherburne Partners Invests In Digital Color Concepts

News provided by

Digital Color Concepts

17 Jan, 2024, 09:18 ET

Strategic Partnership Supports Growth in Print and Packaging Manufacturing

MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Color Concepts ("DCC" or the "Company), a manufacturer of folding carton packaging and leading provider of premium commercial print services, today announced a majority equity recapitalization by Sherburne Partners ("Sherburne"). This investment by Sherburne, a private investment firm based in New York City, aims to accelerate the Company's growth in packaging operations, enable DCC's management team to optimize the business and strengthen DCC's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Based in New Jersey and New York, DCC will continue to be led by the existing management team, including industry veterans President Don Terwilliger and CEO Stephen Pandolfi, who will remain significant equity holders in the business. Genesis Park, a Houston-based private investment firm, provided debt financing to support the transaction.

"DCC has a demonstrated track record of exceptional quality, investing in new equipment and technology to meet the production needs and critical turnaround times that are integral to our client's success. We are excited to see continued growth through our partnership with Sherburne," says Terwilliger.

Sherburne, led by Co-Managing Partners Oliver Patten and Parker Shields, focuses on long-term oriented, strategic growth investments in industrial and business services industries. Patten said, "We are thrilled to invest in DCC. Their commitment to providing exceptional quality work and a premium experience for their clients aligns strongly with our strategy to build a fully integrated, growth-oriented print and packaging platform serving attractive end markets with a customer-centric approach." Shields adds, "We are excited to invest for the future and partner with Don, Steve, and the management team to support the Company's continued growth while maintaining DCC's unwavering commitment to its customers and overall mission. We are looking forward to continuing to pursue complementary acquisitions as we build out the DCC platform."

About Digital Color Concepts

Digital Color Concepts ("DCC") is a fully integrated folding carton and specialty graphics company specializing in high-quality offset & digital printing, large format signage, warehousing, fulfillment, & pick and pack with drop shipping services. DCC partners with its clients to deliver what it commits to on every project. DCC supports the industry's highest social and environmental standards while providing a premium experience for its clients.

For more information on DCC, please visit dccnjpackaging.com.

About Sherburne Partners

Sherburne Partners ("Sherburne") is a private investment firm based in New York City that invests in and builds upon companies in fragmented industrial and business service industries. Sherburne invests primarily in founder and family-owned businesses with attractive growth prospects and customer-centric cultures. Sherburne makes majority-control investments and provides capital to create enduring market leaders.

For more information on Sherburne, please visit sherburnepartners.com.

About Genesis Park

Genesis Park is a Houston-based private credit and equity investment firm that supports growth and later stage lower middle market businesses through flexible debt and equity capital solutions and strategic guidance. Genesis Park generally targets companies with at least $10 million of revenue and $3 million of EBITDA, with proven business models and seasoned management teams. Genesis Park is committed to partnering with the companies and management teams in which it invests to facilitate growth, transition, and success.

For more information on Genesis Park, please visit genesis-park.com.

CONTACT: Michelle Mazur, Vice President of Operations, Rizco
michelle@rizco.com
(732)223-1944 ext. 103

SOURCE Digital Color Concepts

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.