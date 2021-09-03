ROME, Ga., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shereef F.G. Girgis, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Physiatrist for his dedication to the field of Physiatry and in acknowledgment of his work at Harbin Clinic Spine & Pain Management Rome

Shereef F.G. Girgis, MD

A distinguished Physiatrist, he has been practicing at Harbin Clinic Spine & Pain Management Rome since 1998. He also treats patients at Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center. In his daily work, he treats patients with function and mobility issues, and provides a better quality of life to those with physical impairments and disabilities. Dr. Girgis has wide-ranging expertise in neuromodulation and chronic pain treatments, including Spinal Cord Stimulation and Peripheral Stimulation.

He helped start an inpatient Rehabilitation unit at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, GA, where he is currently the Medical Director of the unit. Prior to the COVID-19 Pandemic, his unit was ranked in the top 10% of outcomes across the nation as measured by UDS.

To achieve his career successes, Dr. Girgis began his education at Cornell University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree. He then earned a Post Bachelor's degree from Columbia University. Dr. Girgis attended Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, graduating with his Medical degree. He went on to complete an internship at Albert Einstein Medical Center, followed by a residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York Internal Medicine at Overlook Hospital in PM&R. Dr. Girgis then completed a May Day Fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

He is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Physical Medicine, and Rehabilitation & Pain Medicine by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (ABPMR). To remain up-to-date in the field, he is associated with AAPMR, NANS, and GSIPP.

In his spare time, Dr. Girgis supports charities such as St. Judes and the Make a Wish Foundation. He enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons. He enjoys the beach, travel, and scuba diving.

Dr. Girgis would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of his niece, Hope; and to Dr. Ross Zafonte, Dr. Jerry Weissman, and Dr. David Bressler.

For further information, visit www.harbinclinic.com.

