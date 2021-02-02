Sheremetyevo Airport Begins Sputnik V Vaccination Program for Employees and Passengers

MOSCOW, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport is administering free vaccinations against coronavirus using the Sputnik V vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to maintain a safe and healthy environment for passengers, customers and staff.

Passengers and guests of Sheremetyevo who are citizens of the Russian Federation, as well as employees of organizations and companies operating at the airport are eligible if they present a passport of the Russian Federation, a personal insurance policy number and a health insurance card.

Vaccinations are administered at the medical office on the first floor of Terminal E to individuals who have no fever and present no symptoms of ARVI.

Information on the operating hours of the vaccination office is provided by the call center of Sheremetyevo airport at +7 (495) 578-65-65.

Vaccinations are administered by medical workers of the Khimki Regional Hospital using the combined vector vaccine "Sputnik V" ("Gam-COVID-Vac"). The medical institution has the required state licenses http://hckb.ru/about/licenses/.

In addition, the coronavirus infection testing service at Sheremetyevo airport remains available for passengers and guests of the airport, including the option of rapid testing. Testing areas are located in Terminals D and B. Sheremetyevo, working with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), was the first airport in the world to offer rapid testing for COVID-19.

Sheremetyevo International Airport has implemented a set of measures to ensure the protection of passengers and personnel at the airport:

Disinfection of all areas has been enhanced, wet cleaning is done more frequently, and periodic checks of the ventilation system are carried out; cleaning companies disinfect all contact surfaces at least every 2 - 4 hours;

Automatic touch-free hand sanitizers have been installed;

Bright floor markings were applied in places of possible congestion in order to help maintain social distancing;

In the departure and arrival zones, visual information is posted about mask wearing and social-distancing compliance;

Audio-visual information about the availability of COVID-19 testing and vaccination against coronavirus infection at Sheremetyevo Airport is provided in the terminals;

Masks, gloves and sanitizers are available at pharmacies and vending machines;

Regular testing for COVID-19 was arranged for Sheremetyevo employees in accordance with the order of the Governor for Moscow Region. Between May 30, 2020 , and January 31, 2021 , more than 10,500 tests for coronavirus infection were administered for the employees of the SVO Group of Companies;

, and , more than 10,500 tests for coronavirus infection were administered for the employees of the SVO Group of Companies; All airport employees undergo a mandatory body temperature check before starting their work shift;

Airport personnel who serve passengers are provided with personal protective equipment.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers.

Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero.

