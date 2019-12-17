Sheremetyevo Airport Continues Growth in Passenger Traffic and Leads World in On-Time Departures in 2019

MOSCOW, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport served 46.38 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2019, an increase of 10.1 percent over the same period in 2018.

According to FlightStats, which tracks and rates real-time flight status, departures and arrivals, airport delays, and airport information worldwide, Sheremetyevo also had the best record in the world for on-time departures in the Major Airports category and was the leader in on-time departures among the largest airports in Europe.

Flights depart on time at Sheremetyevo 95.7% of the time and led worldwide in that category for nine of the first 11 months of 2019.

As of the end of the third quarter of 2019, Sheremetyevo was third in growth of passenger traffic among European airports serving more than 25 million passengers annually, according to the European Branch of the Airports Council International (ACI EUROPE), an increase of 9.4% compared with to last year. Take-off and landing operations (TLO) through November increased by 9.3 percent over the same period in 2018, to 355,700.

From January through November, passenger traffic on international air lines (IAL) grew by 8.5 percent, to 24.77 million. Growth on domestic airlines (domestic flights) was up by 11.9 percent, to 21.61million passengers.

The most popular foreign destinations for the first 11 months of 2019 were Antalya, Paris, Yerevan, Beijing and Tel Aviv. The most popular domestic destinations were St. Petersburg, Simferopol, Sochi, Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar.

Airlines handling the most passenger traffic through Sheremetyevo in that period were Aeroflot, Nordwind Airlines, Russia, Ikar, Royal Flight and Air France.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, it is the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and freight traffic. By the end of 2018, the airport served 45 million 836 thousand passengers, which is 14.3% more than in 2017.

By the end of 2018, Sheremetyevo became the best in quality of services in the category of the largest airports in Europe with the volume of passenger traffic more than 40 million per year according to the ASQ ACI program, and was among the top best airports in the world according to the International Council of Airports - ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence .

Sheremetyevo is recognized as the best airport in the world according to the global analytical study of the British company Stasher.

Sheremetyevo Airport is the holder of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

* Passenger traffic includes infants from 0 to 2 years.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport